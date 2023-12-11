'Tough and lots of learning': Rishabh Pant sums up the year 2023 after near-fatal car crash last December

As Rishabh Pant navigates the challenges of the past year with resilience and a strong will to return to competitive cricket, the cricketing world eagerly awaits his comeback.

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has faced a tumultuous year, marked by challenges and lessons learned after surviving a near-fatal car accident in December 2022. Despite the hurdles, Pant's indomitable spirit and determination have shone through as he reflects on the tough journey through a recent social media post on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

In his candid expression on social media, Pant acknowledged 2023 as a challenging year, emphasizing the abundance of learning that came with it. "Tough and lots of learning," wrote the star wicketkeeper-batter.

Battling to make a comeback to competitive cricket after the life-altering car accident, Pant's commitment to rehabilitation has been evident through his regular updates, providing fans with insights into his journey to recovery.

While Pant recently joined the Delhi Capitals training camp in Kolkata, he chose not to participate in the training sessions, indicating that his fight for a complete return to competitive cricket is still ongoing. Despite this, there's excitement as Pant gears up to lead the Delhi franchise in the upcoming IPL 2024, showcasing his determination to get back into the thick of the action.

The anticipation surrounding Pant's return is not limited to the playing field. Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Deep Dasgupta has ignited discussions about Pant's future role in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dasgupta boldly suggests that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might consider Pant as a potential successor to the legendary MS Dhoni in IPL 2025.

Dasgupta draws attention to the similarities in thinking between Pant and Dhoni, making a compelling case for Pant as the ideal heir to the captaincy throne at CSK. The prospect of Pant stepping into Dhoni's shoes is not far-fetched, given the young cricketer's aggressive yet strategic approach to the game, reminiscent of the former captain's style.

As Rishabh Pant navigates the challenges of the past year with resilience and a strong will to return to competitive cricket, the cricketing world eagerly awaits his comeback. The prospect of leading the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 and the potential succession to captaincy at CSK in IPL 2025 underscore Pant's growing stature in Indian cricket. Despite setbacks, Pant's journey remains a testament to the power of determination, and fans are undoubtedly looking forward to witnessing his triumphant return to the cricketing arena.