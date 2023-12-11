Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant likely to be used as an impact player for Delhi Capitals - Report

    Prepare for a thrilling IPL season as Rishabh Pant is anticipated to play a pivotal role as the impact player for the Delhi Capitals.

    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant likely to be used as an impact player for Delhi Capitals - Report
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 4:47 PM IST

    Rishabh Pant is poised to play a crucial role as a impact player for Delhi in the upcoming IPL 2024 season, following a significant update on his fitness. The eagerly awaited return of Rishabh Pant to the cricketing arena is on the horizon, with confirmation that he will resume his captaincy duties for the Delhi Capitals in the 2024 edition of the IPL. The announcement was made by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who serves as the team director for DC. Ganguly, addressing reporters at the recent camp, shared, "He's (Pant) good now. He will play in the IPL next season," as reported by PTI.

    Pant's hiatus from professional cricket stemmed from a car accident just before New Year's Day this year. During his absence, Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul assumed wicketkeeping responsibilities in T20Is and ODIs/Tests, respectively. The ongoing 2023 World Cup has seen Rahul continuing in his dual role. Prior to the unfortunate incident, Pant had been a linchpin in the Indian team across formats, leading the side in the T20I series against South Africa in June and earning a spot in the ICC Men's Test team of the year for 2021.

    Efforts to regain full fitness have been a steady process for Pant, who missed major cricketing events in 2023, including the World Cup. However, his return to the Delhi Capitals was confirmed through the list of retained players for the upcoming season. While not selected for India's tour of South Africa, Pant joined his DC teammates during a training camp last month at the Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus pitch, marking his reintegration into active cricketing responsibilities.

    In a recent Instagram post, Pant offered a more comprehensive signal of his progress, sharing a video of his intense workout in the gym with the caption, "Bouncing back with every rep." As anticipation builds for Pant's return, the cricketing community awaits the dynamic player's impactful comeback in the 2024 IPL.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 5:07 PM IST
