    Rohit Sharma is bulky, but as fit as Virat Kohli: India's fitness coach silences critics

    In a surprising revelation, India's strength and conditioning coach, Ankit Kaliyar, dispels the fitness doubts surrounding Rohit Sharma, affirming that the cricketer's fitness is on par with Virat Kohli's, despite his bulky physique.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    India's strength and conditioning coach, Ankit Kaliyar, asserted that Rohit Sharma is just as fit as Virat Kohli, despite his seemingly bulkier physique. Fitness was not always a critical factor for selection in the Indian cricket team. However, with the evolution of the sport and players like Virat Kohli setting high fitness standards, the landscape has changed. The introduction of the Yo-Yo test has compelled players to prioritize their fitness to secure a spot in the Indian team. Nevertheless, discussions persist around players like Rohit Sharma, who often become the subject of fitness debates. Ankit Kaliyar, the strength and conditioning coach for India, dispelled such doubts, emphasizing Rohit's fitness level.

    "Rohit Sharma is a physically fit player. Despite his bulky appearance, he consistently passes the Yo-Yo test. His fitness is on par with Virat Kohli. While he may seem bulky, we have witnessed his exceptional agility and mobility on the field. He stands among the fittest cricketers," Kaliyar stated in an interview with the Times of India.

    Regarding Virat Kohli, Kaliyar openly acknowledged the superstar batter's role in transforming the team's fitness culture.

    "Virat is a prime example of fitness leadership. He has instilled a fitness culture within the team. When your top player embodies such fitness dedication, it sets an example for others. He instills confidence and ensured everyone maintained peak fitness during his captaincy. Fitness was a top priority under his leadership. Virat has cultivated a culture of discipline within the team, and it's a commendable achievement. He is the driving force behind the fitness levels of all Indian players," Kaliyar expressed.

    Kaliyar also disclosed that Shubman Gill sees Virat Kohli not only as an inspiration in batting but also as a fitness role model.

    "Shubman is exceptionally fit and skilled. There's no doubt that Shubman draws inspiration from Virat, not just in batting but also in terms of fitness. Whether it's batting, overall fitness, or skill development, Shubman follows Virat's example. I am confident that Shubman will contribute significantly to the country's success in the years to come," he affirmed.

