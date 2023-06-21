The Ashes 2023: Social Media abuzz with fan reactions as Australia clinch nail-biting win in first Ashes Test

Australia's nail-biting win in the first Ashes Test of 2023 has caused a buzz on social media, with fans expressing their excitement and sharing their reactions.

Usman Khawaja's remarkable half-century, accompanied by noteworthy batting performances from Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, who added a crucial 55 runs in the final moments, solidified the Ashes rivalry between England and Australia as the pinnacle of world cricket. Regarded as the greatest competition in the cricketing universe, the Ashes continues to captivate cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Following Australia's narrow victory against England in the opening test of the Ashes 2023, fans have taken to social media to express their excitement.

The test match unfolded as a thrilling five-day spectacle, with momentum swaying back and forth like a pendulum. Rain threatened to disrupt play for a considerable duration, but it was Cummins and Lyon who infused intense emotions into the final hour, leading Australia to a hard-fought victory with two wickets remaining.

The match commenced with England winning the toss and electing to bat first under sunny skies on a flat Edgbaston pitch. Displaying their aggressive style, which has become characteristic over the past year, England surprisingly declared their first innings at 393/8 after 78 overs on day one. Joe Root remained unbeaten on 118, receiving support from Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley, who both contributed half-centuries. Nathan Lyon, continuing his impressive form from the WTC final, claimed four wickets for 149 runs in 29 overs on the same day.

Australia responded, led by Usman Khawaja's resolute 141 off 321 balls. It marked Khawaja's first century in English conditions, and with additional half-centuries from Alex Carey and Travis Head, Australia found themselves trailing England's first innings total by a mere seven runs.

Maintaining their aggressive approach and occasionally making questionable decisions, England persisted with their strategy in the second innings, setting Australia a target of 281 runs for victory. This pursuit became the third-highest successful chase in the fourth innings on the particular pitch. England's middle and lower order made substantial contributions, tallying 273 runs in their second innings. However, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon's combined efforts saw them claim eight wickets, limiting England's score.

Australia's opening pair made a solid start, adding 61 runs for the first wicket. Yet, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson proved formidable, picking up five wickets between them. Usman Khawaja displayed remarkable determination, facing 197 deliveries to accumulate his 65 runs. He formed crucial partnerships, adding 32 runs with nightwatchman Scott Boland and a further 49 runs with Cameron Green for the sixth wicket. Following the quick dismissals of the first innings' top scorers, Khawaja and Carey, Australian captain came to bat at number 9.

With the target 54 runs away and only two wickets in hand, Pat Cummins found valuable support from Nathan Lyon. Fearlessly taking on the bowling attack, the lower-order batsmen hit six fours and two sixes during their partnership, contributing 55 vital runs that guided Australia to a memorable victory.