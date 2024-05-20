Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-770 May 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-770: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. The results will be declared at 3 pm. 

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-770: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-766 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

     

    Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-770 prize breakup: 

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
    Kerala: Believers Church head KP Yohannan's mortal remains brought to Thiruvalla; funeral tomorrow

    Kerala witnesses heavy rainfall; IMD issues red alert for 4 districts; Check

    Another surgical blunder at Kerala govt hospital: Patient claims wrong implant inserted in hand

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-652 May 19 2024 announced: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds red alert in three districts today; Heavy rainfall expected in next few days

    Ebrahim Raisi's death in chopper crash: All about US-made Bell-212 helicopter that Iran President was on

    Throwback: When Malaika Arora termed Salman Khan 'Ultimate Sex Symbol'

    Kerala: Believers Church head KP Yohannan's mortal remains brought to Thiruvalla; funeral tomorrow

    'India stands with Iran': PM Modi condoles President Ebrahim Raisi's death in chopper crash

    Bengaluru: BMRCL warns citizens against entering Yellow Line metro's viaduct due to electrification work

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

