Virat Kohli sends inspiring message to fitness enthusiasts with jaw-dropping workout video (WATCH)

Virat Kohli posted videos of himself in the gym working out quite rigorously. He was seen doing leg exercises with some weights, seeking to utilise the one-month break to get in peak fitness for the West Indian tour

Virat Kohli has started his preparations for the upcoming tour of the West Indies, where India is scheduled to play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is starting in July 2023. Kohli's return to the gym signifies his determination to bounce back after India's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the final of the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC).

Having suffered consecutive defeats in the WTC finals, Kohli was expected to deliver a strong performance, considering his impressive form during the IPL 2023. However, he fell short of expectations in the crucial match.

The West Indies Test series marks the beginning of the new WTC 2023-25 cycle for the Indian team, and Kohli is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations. The determined cricketer has returned to the gym, where he is seen sweating it out and sharing glimpses of his rigorous workouts through videos.

"Look for excuses or look to get better," Kohli captioned the video on Twitter.

This quote highlights his unwavering commitment to self-improvement and serves as a reminder of his relentless pursuit of excellence.

The former Indian captain's dedication to physical fitness is well-known, and his return to the gym showcases his desire to elevate his performance and lead his team to success on the tour of the West Indies.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate Kohli's triumphant return to form in the West Indies, as he strives to make a significant impact in the new WTC cycle.

Virat Kohli's commitment, both on and off the field, serves as an inspiration to aspiring cricketers worldwide, encouraging them to relentlessly pursue their goals and constantly strive for improvement.