Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'India stands with Iran': PM Modi condoles President Ebrahim Raisi's death in chopper crash

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 20) condoled the passing away of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who died in a helicopter crash in Jolfa. PM Modi reiterated that India stands with Iran at this time of sorrow.

    'India stands with Iran': PM Modi condoles President Ebrahim Raisi's death in chopper crash anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 20, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

    In a tragic incident, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian died when their helicopter crashed as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog. The chopper crashed in Jolfa in the mountainous northwestern region of the country on Sunday (May 19). The incident happened as Raisi and others were travelling back from their visit to Iran's border with Azerbaijan.

    Iran President Raisi dies in chopper crash: Legacy of 'The Butcher of Tehran' & succession protocol explained

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 20) expressed grief at the passing away of the Iranian President and said that his contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. PM Modi expressed solidarity with the people of Iran.

    Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow."

    A total of nine people were aboard the helicopter, including Raisi, Abdollahian, three Iranian officials, an imam and flight and security team members, CNN reported, citing Iranian media. One of the three officials was the Governor of Eastern Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati.

    Other countries expressed concern and offered assistance, including Iraq, Syria, Russia, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. The European Union also aided in the search effort by activating its fast reaction mapping service. Speaking on behalf of the Iranian foreign ministry, Nasser Kanani thanked "governments and international organisations for their offer of help in the search and rescue."

    Breaking: Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister confirmed dead in helicopter crash - Report

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala witnesses heavy rainfall; IMD issues red alert for 4 districts on May 20 2024; Check anr

    Kerala witnesses heavy rainfall; IMD issues red alert for 4 districts; Check

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jailed separatist amritpal singh gets mike as poll symbol gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jailed separatist Amritpal Singh gets ‘mike’ as poll symbol

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: UP man arrested after video of him voting for BJP candidate 8 times goes viral gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: UP man arrested after video of him voting for BJP candidate 8 times goes viral

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: PM Modi appeals to people to vote in 'record numbers' gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: PM Modi appeals to people to vote in 'record numbers'

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Phase 5 key seats candidates in fray polling percentage live updates AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 10.28% voter turnout recorded till 9 am across 49 constituencies

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: BMRCL warns citizens against entering Yellow Line metro's viaduct due to electrification work vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL warns citizens against entering Yellow Line metro's viaduct due to electrification work

    Jr NTR Net Worth: Know RRR star assets, property and salary RBA

    Jr NTR Net Worth: Know RRR star assets, property and salary

    Iran President Raisi dies in chopper crash: Legacy of 'The Butcher of Tehran' & succession protocol explained snt

    Iran President Raisi dies in chopper crash: Legacy of 'The Butcher of Tehran' & succession protocol explained

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 20 2024: 1 gram gold price surge by Rs 50 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 20: 1 gram gold price surge by Rs 50

    FIRST TIME IN HISTORY: Here's why Earth is spinning faster than usual RKK

    FIRST TIME IN HISTORY: Here's why Earth is spinning faster than usual

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon