'India stands with Iran': PM Modi condoles President Ebrahim Raisi's death in chopper crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 20) condoled the passing away of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who died in a helicopter crash in Jolfa. PM Modi reiterated that India stands with Iran at this time of sorrow.

In a tragic incident, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian died when their helicopter crashed as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog. The chopper crashed in Jolfa in the mountainous northwestern region of the country on Sunday (May 19). The incident happened as Raisi and others were travelling back from their visit to Iran's border with Azerbaijan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 20) expressed grief at the passing away of the Iranian President and said that his contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. PM Modi expressed solidarity with the people of Iran.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow."

A total of nine people were aboard the helicopter, including Raisi, Abdollahian, three Iranian officials, an imam and flight and security team members, CNN reported, citing Iranian media. One of the three officials was the Governor of Eastern Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati.

Other countries expressed concern and offered assistance, including Iraq, Syria, Russia, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. The European Union also aided in the search effort by activating its fast reaction mapping service. Speaking on behalf of the Iranian foreign ministry, Nasser Kanani thanked "governments and international organisations for their offer of help in the search and rescue."

