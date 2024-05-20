Entertainment

Throwback Monday

When Malaika Arora termed Salman Khan 'Ultimate Sex Symbol'

Image credits: X

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is one of the hottest bachelors in the Indian film industry.  

Image credits: instagram

Malaika Arora termed Salman Khan 'Ultimate Sex Symbol'

Many people, including his former sister-in-law Malaika Arora, consider Salman Khan to be one of Bollywood's hottest stars. 

Image credits: Insta

In an old interview, Malaika once told Pooja Bedi on her talk program that while Arbaaz Khan was her everlasting man, Salman Khan was Bollywood's male sex icon.

Image credits: our own

Pooja asked Malaika, "Who do you think is one of the leading male sex symbols in the country?" Malaika responded, "Without a doubt, Salman Khan. I wouldn't even bat an eye."

Image credits: instagram

Malaika who was married to Arbaaz back then said that for her, Arbaaz is her forever man. To date, she believes that they are only engaged."

Image credits: our own

"I don't feel like we're married or have children. I still have the same emotions as when I first met him," she continued.

Image credits: our own

She said, "Well, I believe Salman Khan is the ultimate sex symbol or pin-up boy."

Image credits: instagram
