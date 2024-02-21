Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Team India's rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal buys flat worth Rs 5.38 crore in posh Mumbai locality: Report

    In a move signaling the success of India's rising cricket sensation, Yashasvi Jaiswal, reports emerge of his acquisition of a luxurious flat valued at Rs 5.38 crore in a posh Mumbai locality. The young cricketer's property investment adds glamour to his rising stature in India's celebrity social circles.

    Team India's rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal buys flat worth Rs 5.38 crore in posh Mumbai locality: Report avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is currently the talk of the town in the world of cricket, has made a big move in the real estate market. The Indian opener has purchased a staggering flat worth ₹5.38 crores in Mumbai's Bandra area. Yashasvi Jaiswal who is currently staying in a 5-bedroom luxurious flat in Thane is set to move to Bandra with his family.

    The real estate market is on the high end of growth. India is among the few countries around the world which is witnessing a robust real estate market with high-ceiling growth. Yashasvi Jaiswal has bought the property which in area is 1,100 square feet in the Ten BKC project located in Bandra East.

    Ten BKC project is being considered as a game changer project for Bandra which is already one of the most popular areas in India's financial capital. Yashasvi Jaiswal purchased the flat on January 7, 2024, from Adani Realty who is spearheading the Ten BKC project. The project will have a mixture of residential and business facilities with posh amenities.

    Yashasvi Jaiswal Storm

    Yashasvi Jaiswal took the cricketing world by storm with his current performance against England in the five-match test series. The 22-year-old has risen out as the highest scorer in the series with two double-hundreds already to his name in three matches. He has scored 545 runs in 3 games against England.

    As a result of his sublime batting form, Jaiswal has broken into the top-20 list of ICC test rankings. Yashasvi Jaiswal claimed 14 spots in the latest rankings and is now placed in the 15th position. The youngster is the third Indian to score two consecutive double-hundreds in tests. Only Vinood Kambili and Virat Kohli achieved this feat earlier while wearing the Indian jersey.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 5:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tim David's heroics secure thrilling last-ball victory for Australia in T20 clash against New Zealand osf

    Tim David's heroics secure thrilling last-ball victory for Australia in T20 clash against New Zealand

    cricket 'Nothing short of a miracle': Aakash Chopra commends Rishabh Pant's remarkable recovery after horrific crash osf

    'Nothing short of a miracle': Aakash Chopra commends Rishabh Pant's remarkable recovery after horrific crash

    Security heightened after Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens India-England Ranchi Test; WATCH viral video snt

    Security heightened after Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens India-England Ranchi Test; WATCH viral video

    cricket Hafeez claims low priority on team fitness by Babar Azam and Coaches ahead of ODI World Cup (WATCH) osf

    Hafeez claims low priority on team fitness by Babar Azam and coaches ahead of ODI World Cup (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Alastair Cook suggests benching Bairstow in Ranchi, calls for bowling lineup refresh osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Alastair Cook suggests benching Bairstow in Ranchi, calls for bowling lineup refresh

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: List of Kerala CPI-M candidates out; Check rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: List of Kerala CPI-M candidates out; Check

    First private lunar lander has a date with the Moon on February 22; What you should know

    First private lunar lander has a date with the Moon on February 22; What you should know

    'Brahmayukam 2' in making? Director Rahul Sadasivan spills beans NIR

    'Brahmayukam 2' in making? Director Rahul Sadasivan spills beans

    Director Vivek Agnihotri appointed as ambassador of Muscular Dystrophy by Himachal Pradesh government; read RBA

    Director Vivek Agnihotri appointed as ambassador of Muscular Dystrophy by Himachal Pradesh government; read

    Chennai Transgender IT worker tied, stripped amid kidnapping suspicion; shocking video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Chennai: Transgender IT worker tied, stripped amid kidnapping suspicion; shocking video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon