Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan lead Afghanistan to a stunning victory over New Zealand

    Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan led their team to a decisive victory over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2024, leaving the Kiwis on the back foot early in the tournament.

    T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan lead Afghanistan to a stunning victory over New Zealand osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 8:24 AM IST

    Afghanistan made history by defeating New Zealand for the first time in a T20 World Cup match, securing a comprehensive 84-run victory that propelled them to the top of the points table.

    New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl, but the decision backfired as Afghanistan's openers Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz put on a century partnership for the first wicket. Zadran was dismissed for 44, while Gurbaz continued his fine form with a superb innings of 80 off 51 balls. In the final over, Trent Boult picked up two wickets to limit Afghanistan to 159 for 6.

    However, the target proved too much for New Zealand to chase. Fazalhaq Farooqi made an early breakthrough, dismissing Finn Allen with the first ball of the innings.

    Afghanistan's performance was nothing short of demolition. The target of 160 runs was always going to be challenging, and New Zealand's lack of recent match practice was evident as they crumbled under pressure. The downfall began with Finn Allen's dismissal off the first ball, and Fazalhaq soon followed by dismantling the top-order with three quick wickets during the batting powerplay.

    The middle-order was vulnerable, and Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi took full advantage, contributing to a feast of wickets. Only Glenn Phillips and Matt Henry managed to reach double digits, highlighting the extent of New Zealand's humiliation in the 84-run defeat. This loss has placed New Zealand on the back foot early in the tournament. Afghanistan executed their game plan perfectly in Guyana, securing two wins and four points in the group stage.

    Here are some of the twitter reactions: 

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2024, 8:54 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 World Cup 2024: Who is Nicholas Kirton? Interesting facts about Canada batter who shocked Ireland osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Who is Nicholas Kirton? Interesting facts about Canada batter who shocked Ireland

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Canada shock Ireland with a 3-wicket win in low-scoring thriller osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Canada stuns Ireland with a 12-runs victory in New York

    T20 WC 2024: Last time Pakistan lost a match after tie, India went on to lift coveted trophy; fun fact surfaces osf

    T20 WC 2024: Last time Pakistan lost a match after tie, India went on to lift coveted trophy; fun fact surface

    T20 WC 2024: Last time Pakistan lost a match after tie, India went on to lift coveted trophy; fun fact surfaces osf

    T20 WC 2024: 'Pakistan forced to lose to USA since IMF loan pending', Pak satirist's take goes viral (WATCH)

    From 'Maggi Man' to 'Hitman': Abhishek Nayar speaks about the rise of India's skipper Rohit Sharma osf

    From 'Maggi Man' to 'Hitman': Abhishek Nayar speaks about the rise of India's skipper Rohit Sharma

    Recent Stories

    Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders dies in plane crash at San Juan Islands, video goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders dies in plane crash at San Juan Islands, video goes viral (WATCH)

    India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup rivalry: A look back into the history books osf

    India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup rivalry: A look back into the history books

    Happy Birthday Kanye West: Gold Digger to Bound 2-7 popular songs of 'Ye' RBA

    Happy Birthday Kanye West: Gold Digger to Bound 2-7 popular songs of 'Ye'

    World Ocean Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance ATG

    World Ocean Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance

    Shilpa Shetty turns 49: 7 most famous films of the 'Dhakdan' actress ATG

    Shilpa Shetty turns 49: 7 most famous films of the 'Dhakdan' actress

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon