    T20 WC 2024: Victory dance by Uganda players after historic win over Papua New Guinea goes viral (WATCH)

    Uganda achieved a historic milestone on Thursday by winning their first-ever match in the men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

    Uganda achieved a historic milestone on Thursday by winning their first-ever match in the men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. In a low-scoring thriller, Uganda, led by Riazat Ali Shah's patient 33, successfully chased down 78 runs to defeat Papua New Guinea in a Group C encounter.

    Bouncing back from a heavy 125-run loss to Afghanistan, Uganda secured their maiden T20 victory against PNG. Captain Brian Masaba fittingly hit the winning runs, guiding his team to triumph.

    Also read: T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda secure historic first WC win; WATCH winning moment vs Papua New Guinea

    Despite losing 7 wickets and reaching the target only in the 19th over, the jubilant Ugandan players celebrated their victory enthusiastically. Captain Masaba led a victory parade around the Providence Stadium, with hundreds of fans cheering for the African side, who are making their debut in the men's T20 World Cup.

    The Ugandan players, overwhelmed with emotion, broke into a dance on the field to celebrate their historic win.

    "It is a pretty special win for us. Our first win at the World Cup, doesn't get more special than this. Super proud of the work they put in. To get a win for their country at a World Cup, it is pretty special. It has been quite a journey. Three to four years of very, very hard work, by the players and the board back home. Getting to the World Cup was special, but this is more special," captain Brian Masaba said.

    In Guyana on Thursday, Uganda won the toss and elected to field. In a thrilling start to the match, PNG's captain Assad Vala fell for a duck to Alpesh Ramjani in the very first over.

    Facing a tough start, PNG struggled at 19 for 3 during the powerplay as Cosmas Kyewula and Juma Miyagi added to their woes, dismissing Tony Ura and Sese Bau, respectively.

    Amidst the turmoil, Hiri displayed some resilience, top-scoring for PNG with 15 runs. However, only three batsmen - Hiri, Laga Siaka, and Kilplin Doriga - managed to reach double figures.

    Frank Nsubuga, the left-arm orthodox bowler, etched his name in history by delivering the most economical spell ever recorded in the men's T20 World Cup. His four-over spell yielded just 4 runs and included 2 crucial wickets, marking a remarkable feat for the left-arm spinner.

    Also read: T20 WC 2024, Aus vs Oman: Warner heads to wrong dressing room after dismissal, leaves fans in splits (WATCH)

    Uganda's chase began on a disastrous note, stumbling to 6 for 3 with the early dismissals of openers Roger Mukasa and Simon Ssesazi, along with Robinson Obuya, all within the first 3 overs.

    Yet, Riazat Ali Shah took it upon himself to steady the ship. Despite his efforts, Uganda found themselves struggling at 26 for 5.

    However, Riazat found an ally in Juma Miyagi (13 off 16), and together they constructed a vital 35-run partnership for the sixth wicket, ultimately proving to be decisive in the match.

    Looking ahead, Uganda will face co-hosts West Indies on Saturday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

