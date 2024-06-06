T20 WC 2024, Aus vs Oman: Warner heads to wrong dressing room after dismissal, leaves fans in splits (WATCH)

During the T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Oman in Barbados on Thursday, veteran Australian opener David Warner provided a moment of lighthearted confusion.

During the T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Oman in Barbados on Thursday, veteran Australian opener David Warner provided a moment of lighthearted confusion. Clearly frustrated by his dismissal, Warner inadvertently headed towards the wrong dressing room, approaching the Oman dressing room instead.

This amusing mistake entertained commentators and fans alike during the live broadcast. Realizing his error, Warner quickly backtracked to join his Australian teammates.

Warner played a crucial role in stabilizing the Australian innings, scoring a well-made 56 runs from 51 balls. Despite losing the toss, Australia opted to bat first, and Warner's knock proved vital after a shaky start, which saw them lose three wickets within the first nine overs.

Not only were Warner's runs valuable, but his half-century also saw him surpass Aaron Finch, the T20 World Cup-winning captain, to become the highest run-scorer for Australia in T20 Internationals.

Warner's time at the crease ended at 18.5 overs when he attempted a powerful shot, only to slice it straight to Shoaib Khan at long-off. Disappointed by missing out on a potentially bigger score, Warner walked off the field.

Despite the comical detour, Warner's innings, along with a valuable partnership with Marcus Stoinis, helped Australia reach a respectable total of 164 runs from their 20 overs. Oman now faces a challenging chase to secure an upset victory against the two-time T20 World Cup champions.

Meanwhile, some fans trolled the veteran Australian batter on Instagram, with one user commenting, "David bhai is the new Rohit Sharma."

Another user said, "When he was going to wrong locker room commentators were laughing."

"I thought he was going to wait for the bowler after that sendoff," remarked a third user.

A fourth fan stated, "It seems Rohit Sharma's soul has entered."

Another user quipped, "Oman management saved their chairs and water bottles."

Here's a look at some of the reactions to David Warner heading towards Oman's dressing room on X, formerly Twitter:

