T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda secure historic first WC win; WATCH winning moment vs Papua New Guinea

In a historic moment, Uganda clinched their first-ever World Cup victory by defeating Papua New Guinea in Match 9 of the T20 World Cup 2024, held at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What a low scoring thriller we had! Papua New Guinea batted first and started losing wickets from the very first over. They lost Assad Vala(0), Tony Ura(1) and Sese Bau(5) departed cheaply but PNG recovered as Lega Siaka and Hiri Hiri chipped in with some runs. Siaka scored 12 while Hiri contributed 15 runs. But the concern for PNG was that they were unable to put up a partnership. Kiplin Doriga scored 12 runs batting for 20 balls.

The Uganda bowlers were spot on with their length and restricted their opponent to a paltry 77. Frank Nsubuga bowled the most economical spell in the history of T20 world cup and finished with 4 for 2 after his 4 overs. Alpesh Ramjani, Cosmas Kyewuta and Juma Miyaji took a couple of wickets each while the other wicket was taken by skipper Brian Masaba.

Coming to chase the low target of 78, Uganda's top order were in sixes and sevens as their three top order batters got dismissed within just 6 runs. Roger Mukasa, Simon Sseazi and Robinson Obuya. PNG bowlers conceded a lot of runs by extra, bowling wide balls. Uganda vice captain Riazat Ali Shah kept the ship steady by playing watchfully from the start. Wickets of Alpesh Ramjani and Dinesh Narkani also didn't put him in any trouble. He continued to take the game deep. Juma Miyaji suffered an unfortunate run-out but before that he scored 13 runs from 16 balls. Riazat continuted to snatch singles and doubles to reduce the target. He respected the good balls and hardly took any risk throughout his stay. He got out for 33 off 56 balls to ensure his team gets the victory. Uganda chased it down with just 10 balls and 3 wickets to spare.

For PNG side, Alei Nao and Norman Vanua took a couple of wickets while Chad Soper and skipper Assad Vala took one wicket each.

