Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sachin Tendulkar enjoys Shikara ride with family in Srinagar's Dal Lake; videos go viral (WATCH)

    Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday took a Shikara ride in Srinagar's Dal Lake along with wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar.

    Sachin Tendulkar enjoys Shikara ride with family in Srinagar's Dal Lake; videos go viral (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 6:32 PM IST

    Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar, recently delighted fans as a video of their Shikara ride on Srinagar's picturesque Dal Lake went viral. The serene waterways of Dal Lake provided a scenic backdrop as the Tendulkar family enjoyed the traditional Kashmiri boat ride, known as a Shikara.

    The video captured the iconic cricketer's leisurely moments, showcasing a more relaxed and personal side of the sports icon. Shared widely across social media platforms, the video resonated with fans, drawing admiration for Sachin Tendulkar's choice to explore the cultural and natural beauty of Srinagar with his family.

    Also read: Sachin Tendulkar greeted with 'Sachinnn Sachinnn' chants as he boards flight; viral video sparks nostalgia

    The viral clip not only offered a glimpse into the Tendulkar family's vacation but also served as a reminder of the enduring charm of Kashmir's enchanting landscapes.

    On Wednesday, Sachin Tendulkar enthusiastically participated in lively gully cricket matches with locals against the stunning backdrop of Gulmarg during his first-ever trip to Kashmir.

    Additionally, Tendulkar made a poignant visit to the Aman Setu bridge, symbolizing the last frontier on the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Spending an hour at the site, Tendulkar engaged in meaningful conversations with soldiers stationed at the Kaman Post, adjacent to the Aman Setu bridge, according to officials.

    The Indian cricket legend also toured a local bat factory where he fondly recalled his first Kashmir willow bat, a cherished gift from his sister, emphasizing the profound personal bonds nurtured through cricket. His excursion to the MJ Sports Bat Factory highlighted Kashmir's storied cricketing legacy and the enduring allure of classic cricket gear.

    "The first bat given to me was by my sister and it was a Kashmir willow bat. Ab main yahan hoon to Kashmir willow ko to milna banta hai! P.S.: An interesting fact; some of my favourite bats had only about 5-6 grains. How many grains do your bats have?" Sachin wrote on Instagram.

    "We were busy making bats when a vehicle stopped at our gate. We were pleasantly surprised to find the Little Master and his family," Mohammad Shaheen Parray, owner of MJ Sports, told news agency PTI. "He stroked a few bats and was quite pleased with the quality. Tendulkar said he had come to compare the Kashmir willow bats with those made of English willow. We requested him to lend his voice in support of the local bats," Parray said, adding the batting maestro promised to support the Kashmir willow bats.

    While embarking on his Kashmir trip, Tendulkar received a delightful surprise from his fellow passengers as he boarded the flight. In a viral video, they expressed their admiration for the cricket icon through spirited chants of "Sachin, Sachin!" in a heartwarming demonstration of affection.

    Also read: IPL 2024 opening match to be played between CSK vs RCB on March 22; full schedule here

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 6:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket 'Thala vs King': Fans await Dhoni-Kohli reunion in Chennai for IPL 2024 opener; team wise schedule here osf

    'Thala vs King': Fans await Dhoni-Kohli reunion in Chennai for IPL 2024 opener; team wise schedule here

    cricket IPL 2024 opening match to be played between CSK vs RCB on March 22; full schedule here osf

    IPL 2024 opening match to be played between CSK vs RCB on March 22; full schedule here

    Cricket Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024: Will star pacer's absence derail Gujarat Titans' campaign? osf

    Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024: Will star pacer's absence derail Gujarat Titans' campaign?

    Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024 due to ankle injury, surgery in UK required: Report snt

    Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, to undergo ankle surgery in UK: Report

    cricket IND vs ENG: Crucial changes in England's lineup for 4th Test against India at Ranchi osf

    IND vs ENG: Crucial changes in England's lineup for 4th Test against India at Ranchi

    Recent Stories

    cricket 'Thala vs King': Fans await Dhoni-Kohli reunion in Chennai for IPL 2024 opener; team wise schedule here osf

    'Thala vs King': Fans await Dhoni-Kohli reunion in Chennai for IPL 2024 opener; team wise schedule here

    Youthful drive: Lamborghini's Indian buyers among the world's youngest, says global CEO snt

    Youthful drive: Lamborghini's Indian buyers among the world's youngest, says global CEO

    Karnataka BJP considering to provide Rajya Sabha ticket for Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar? Know details vkp

    Karnataka BJP considering to provide Rajya Sabha ticket for Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar? Know details

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge granted Z plus security cover following intelligence report AJR

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge granted Z plus security cover following intelligence report

    Taliban conducts double public execution in Football stadium, Thousands gather amidst chilling atmosphere avv

    Taliban conducts double public execution in Football stadium, Thousands gather amidst chilling atmosphere

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon