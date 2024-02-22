Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024 opening match to be played between CSK vs RCB on March 22; full schedule here

    Brace yourself for the thrill as the official unveiling of the IPL 2024 schedule offers a comprehensive overview of all the forthcoming fixtures in the tournament.

    IPL 2024 opening match to be played between CSK vs RCB on March 22; full schedule here
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 5:34 PM IST

    The anticipation for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season has escalated with the announcement of the opening match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Scheduled to take place in Chennai on March 22, this clash sets the stage for an exciting tournament. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the schedule for the first 17 days of the IPL, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. The roster for the remaining matches is yet to be disclosed, pending the finalisation of dates for the general elections.

    The IPL has disclosed a partial schedule encompassing the initial phase of 21 matches scheduled between March 22 and April 7. Anticipated on May 26, the IPL final will precede the opening match of the men's T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean, beginning on June 1, with merely a five-day gap.

    The second half of the tournament schedule awaits confirmation post the announcement of dates for the national elections by the Election Commission of India, expected to occur in April and May.

    The preliminary schedule features four double-headers, including two on the opening weekend. On March 23, Punjab Kings will host a day match against Delhi Capitals, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens.

    March 24 will witness Rajasthan Royals playing their first game against Lucknow Super Giants, and Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians commencing their campaign with an away fixture against Gujarat Titans, his former team.

    Notably, Capitals will not play any games at their home ground, Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla, during the March 22-April 7 period. Both these games will be relocated to the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. ESPNcricinfo understands that the Delhi and District Cricket Association informed the IPL governing council about potential venue unavailability due to hosting 11 Women's Premier League matches, including the final, until March 17.

    During this 17-day window, Capitals, Titans, and RCB are scheduled to play five of their 14 matches. KKR is set to play only three matches, while all other franchises have been assigned four games. Punjab Kings might play their home games at a new venue, Mullanpur on the outskirts of Chandigarh, instead of their traditional home in Mohali.

    The tournament's opening day will witness the return of MS Dhoni to action. Set to arrive in Chennai in the first week of March for training, Dhoni underwent knee surgery after leading CSK to the title win over Titans in a rain-hit two-day final in Ahmedabad last season, marking his first competitive appearance since then. The tournament will also witness Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians, this time as captain, after two seasons with Titans, whom he led to a title win in their inaugural year. Rishabh Pant is also expected to make a comeback to competitive cricket following a serious car accident in December 2022. In total, 74 games will be played, including four playoff matches.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 5:47 PM IST
