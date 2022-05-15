Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RIP Andrew Symonds: Tributes pour in from cricket fraternity

    Andrew Symonds was involved in a fatal car crash, leading to his unfortunate demise on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity is mourning the heavy loss.

    Rest In Peace RIP Andrew Symonds: Tributes pour in from cricket fraternity
    Queensland, First Published May 15, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

    Former Australian all-rounder Andre Symonds was one of the most successful lads for Australian cricket. However, he could not enjoy his retired life for long, as he was involved in a deadly car crash in Queensland on Saturday night, which unfortunately claimed his life. The 46-year-old happened to be the sole rider in the car who was driving it and succumbed to the severe injuries he suffered, as a result, while the paramedics could do little to save him. Consequently, the cricketing fraternity was shocked to hear the saddening news, while cricketers across the globe mourned his tragic demise.

    "Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Hervey Range, around 50 kilometres from Townsville, that's taken the life of a 46-year-old man last night. Early information indicates that shortly after 11 PM, the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge, when it left the roadway and rolled. Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant. However, he died of his injuries," Queensland police clarified in a statement.

    Symonds had announced his retirement from professional cricket a decade ago, in 2012. He represented Australia across formats and happened to be a two-time ICC World Cup winner. Following his heartbreaking expiration, he has become the third high-profile Aussie cricketer to pass away this year after Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne.

    Meanwhile, speaking on the sad occasion, Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Lachlan Henderson stated, "Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia's success at World Cups and as part of Queensland's rich cricket history. He was a cult figure to many, treasured by his fans and friends. On behalf of Australian cricket, our deepest sympathies are with Andrew's family, teammates, and friends."

    Also, Queensland Cricket chairperson Chris Simpson added, "On behalf of Queensland Cricket, we express our deepest sympathies to his family and will do whatever we can to assist them. It is a shattering loss to those nearest to him and his wide circle of friends, which extend to all corners of the cricketing world."

    "His [Symond's] untimely passing will also resonate deeply with the many fans, thrilled with his bat, ball, and field efforts. He stood out for his skill, courage and determination, and the fans who saw him at his best will never forget his impact on a game. We are all hurting and will miss him greatly. His former teammates will remember his loyalty to the playing group and recall the fun times with great fondness and sorrow that he is gone," concluded Simpson.

