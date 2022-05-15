Who was Andrew Symonds? 6 facts about former Australian cricketer

In his prime, Andrew Symonds, the hard-hitting allrounder, was a key component of the Australian team. Let's take at some of his career highlights

Former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds died in a car crash on Saturday night. He was 46. The former cricketer is survived by his wife Laura and his two children -- Chloe and Billy. According to the police, shortly after 11 pm, Symonds' car swerved from the road and rolled. He was driving on Hervey Range Road near Alice River Bridge. The former cricketer had been living outside Townsville post-retirement. Following the accident, people living nearby notified the emergency services and tried to provide him assistance. Local media reports said Emergency service staff tried in vain to revive Symonds.

In his prime, the hard-hitting allrounder was a key component of the Australian team. Let's take at some of his career highlights * Symonds played 198 ODIs for Australia in which he scored six centuries and 30 half-centuries. He also grabbed 133 wickets with his more than handy off-spin and medium pace.

* The explosive batsman counter his unbeaten 143 against Pakistan in Johannesburg, South Africa during the 2003 World Cup as among his most memorable. Symonds and his team members went on to inflict a massive defeat on India in the final of the world cup. * Symonds was also part of the Australian squad that won the 2007 World Cup in West Indies. That was Australia's fourth 50-over World Cup title.