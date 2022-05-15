Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Andrew Symonds? 6 facts about former Australian cricketer

    In his prime, Andrew Symonds, the hard-hitting allrounder, was a key component of the Australian team. Let's take at some of his career highlights

    Former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds died in a car crash on Saturday night. He was 46. The former cricketer is survived by his wife Laura and his two children -- Chloe and Billy.

    According to the police, shortly after 11 pm, Symonds' car swerved from the road and rolled. He was driving on Hervey Range Road near Alice River Bridge. The former cricketer had been living outside Townsville post-retirement. 

    Following the accident, people living nearby notified the emergency services and tried to provide him assistance. Local media reports said Emergency service staff tried in vain to revive Symonds.

    * Symonds played 198 ODIs for Australia in which he scored six centuries and 30 half-centuries. He also grabbed 133 wickets with his more than handy off-spin and medium pace.

    RIP Andrew Symonds: Former Australian cricketer had a stint with Bollywood

    * The explosive batsman counter his unbeaten 143 against Pakistan in Johannesburg, South Africa during the 2003 World Cup as among his most memorable. Symonds and his team members went on to inflict a massive defeat on India in the final of the world cup.

    * Symonds was also part of the Australian squad that won the 2007 World Cup in West Indies. That was Australia's fourth 50-over World Cup title.

    * Symonds played Symonds played 14 T20 Internationals for Australia, scoring 337 runs and eight wickets.

    * As for Tests, Symonds played 26 matches for his country where he scored at an average of 40.61.

    *  In the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League in 2008, Symonds was the costliest overseas player. Symonds was picked up by Deccan Chargers for a sum of Rs 5.4 crore.

