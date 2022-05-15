Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RIP Andrew Symonds: Former cricketer had assets worth $150 million

    First Published May 15, 2022, 9:04 AM IST

    Australian cricket legend, Andrew Symonds died in a tragic car crash on Saturday night in Townsville, Queensland. The former cricketer reportedly had a net worth of $150 million.

    Image: Andrew Symonds/Instagram

    Australia's legendary cricketer Andrew Symonds passed away at the age of 46. He died in a tragic car crash on Saturday outside Townsville, his home state in Queensland, Australia, on Saturday. The news of his sudden and tragic demise has left the cricketing world in a state of shock. Symonds was born in Birmingham, England. The cricketer could have played for England too, an opportunity that did knock at his door once, but he decided to play for Australia. The former cricketer was also two times World Cup winner.

    Image: Andrew Symonds/Instagram

    Andrew Symonds' Net Worth was $150 Million: Andrew Symonds had a net worth of $ 150 million, reportedly. He was born on June 9, 1975. Andrew Symonds is survived by his Laura and his two children, Chloe and Billy. After receiving the news of the accident, his wife and children left for Townsville. Symond’s wife Laura told Courier Mail: “We are still in shock… I am just thinking of the two kids. He was such a big person and there is just so much of him in his kids.”

    ALSO READ: RIP Andrew Symonds: Former Australian cricketer had a stint with Bollywood

    Image: Andrew Symonds/Instagram

    Cricket world mourns Andrew Symonds’ death: The cricketing has been left mourning after Andrew Symond’s tragic news of untimely passing away came to the fore. Several cricketers from across the world as well as Symonds’ fans have been mourning his death. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh extended his heartfelt condolences to Symonds’ family and friends, further praying for the departed soul.

    ALSO READ: From Sreesanth to Vinod Kambli: 5 cricketers who appeared in Bigg Boss

    Image: Andrew Symonds/Instagram

    Pakistan’s former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar also mourned Andrew Symonds's death on social media. He said that he was shocked to hear about the demise of the Australian cricketer in a car accident in Australia. He wrote that they shared a good relationship on and off the field. I pray for the family in this time of sorrow.

    Image: Getty Images

    Wasim Jaffer also mourned his death saying that the cricketer left “too soon”. “Terrible news to wake up to. Saddened to know that Andrew Symonds is no more. Gone way too soon 💔 Thoughts go out to his family and friends. May God give them strength to cope with this tragedy. #RIP 🙏🏼,” tweeted Jaffer.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: 'What a player' - KKR fans laud Andre Russel's all-round show in win against SRH snt

    IPL 2022: 'What a player' - KKR fans laud Andre Russel's all-round show in win against SRH

    Happy Birthday to the legend that is Dane van Nieker-ayh

    The legend that is Dane van Niekerk

    Match fixing in IPL CBI books 3 people with alleged links to Pakistan snt

    Match-fixing in IPL? CBI books 3 people with alleged links to Pakistan

    ipl 2022 CSK Ambati Rayudu sparks meme fest after deleting tweet announcing IPL retirement snt

    CSK's Ambati Rayudu sparks meme fest after deleting tweet announcing IPL retirement

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Jonny Bairstow-Liam Livingstone powered Punjab topples Bangalore, social media divested-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Bairstow-Livingstone powered Punjab topples Bangalore, social media divested

    Recent Stories

    RIP Andrew Symonds: Former Australian cricketer had a stint with Bollywood drb

    RIP Andrew Symonds: Former Australian cricketer had a stint with Bollywood

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar Day 2 Collection Ranveer Singh's film tanks at the box office drb

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar Day 2 Collection: Ranveer Singh's film tanks at the box office

    Who is Ketaki Chitale Marathi actor arrested by Thane police drb

    Who is Ketaki Chitale? Marathi actor arrested by Thane police

    IPL 2022: 'What a player' - KKR fans laud Andre Russel's all-round show in win against SRH snt

    IPL 2022: 'What a player' - KKR fans laud Andre Russel's all-round show in win against SRH

    football PSG or Real Madrid Amid uncertain future Ronaldinho makes huge Kylian Mbappe claim snt

    PSG or Real Madrid? Amid uncertain future, Ronaldinho makes huge Mbappe claim

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon