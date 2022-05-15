RIP Andrew Symonds: Former cricketer had assets worth $150 million

Australian cricket legend, Andrew Symonds died in a tragic car crash on Saturday night in Townsville, Queensland. The former cricketer reportedly had a net worth of $150 million.

Australia's legendary cricketer Andrew Symonds passed away at the age of 46. He died in a tragic car crash on Saturday outside Townsville, his home state in Queensland, Australia, on Saturday. The news of his sudden and tragic demise has left the cricketing world in a state of shock. Symonds was born in Birmingham, England. The cricketer could have played for England too, an opportunity that did knock at his door once, but he decided to play for Australia. The former cricketer was also two times World Cup winner.

Andrew Symonds' Net Worth was $150 Million: Andrew Symonds had a net worth of $ 150 million, reportedly. He was born on June 9, 1975. Andrew Symonds is survived by his Laura and his two children, Chloe and Billy. After receiving the news of the accident, his wife and children left for Townsville. Symond’s wife Laura told Courier Mail: “We are still in shock… I am just thinking of the two kids. He was such a big person and there is just so much of him in his kids.” ALSO READ: RIP Andrew Symonds: Former Australian cricketer had a stint with Bollywood

Cricket world mourns Andrew Symonds’ death: The cricketing has been left mourning after Andrew Symond’s tragic news of untimely passing away came to the fore. Several cricketers from across the world as well as Symonds’ fans have been mourning his death. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh extended his heartfelt condolences to Symonds’ family and friends, further praying for the departed soul. ALSO READ: From Sreesanth to Vinod Kambli: 5 cricketers who appeared in Bigg Boss

Pakistan’s former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar also mourned Andrew Symonds's death on social media. He said that he was shocked to hear about the demise of the Australian cricketer in a car accident in Australia. He wrote that they shared a good relationship on and off the field. I pray for the family in this time of sorrow.

