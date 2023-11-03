Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pure madness! Epic scenes as Nepal clinches T20 World Cup 2024 spot with win over UAE (WATCH)

    Nepal secures T20 World Cup 2024 group stage spot after defeating UAE in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier semi-finals, witnessed by an enthusiastic crowd at Kathmandu's Mulpani Cricket Stadium.

    Pure madness! Epic scenes as Nepal clinches T20 World Cup 2024 spot with win over UAE (WATCH)
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    Nepal secured a spot in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 after triumphing over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Kathmandu on Friday. Thousands of enthusiastic fans gathered at the Mulpani Cricket Stadium in the country's capital to witness Nepal's impressive eight-wicket victory over the UAE in the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier. The upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA). With limited seating available in the Mulpani Cricket Stadium, accommodating 13,000 people, some supporters resorted to scaling hills and rooftops to catch a glimpse of the match, while others cheered on the team from the comfort of their homes.

    Choosing to bat first, despite a solid performance by wicket-keeper batter Vriitya Aravind, UAE only managed to post a below-par total of 134/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

    Standout performances by bowlers Kushal Malla, who claimed three wickets, and Sandeep Lamichhane, who secured a couple of wickets, significantly contributed to Nepal's strong showing.

    In response, Sheikh and captain Rohit Paudel collaborated to form an unbeaten partnership of 68, guiding Nepal to a comprehensive and convincing victory.

    Sheikh emerged as the top scorer with a swift 64 runs off 52 balls, while Paudel remained unbeaten, contributing 34 runs from just 20 balls.

    Nepal's next challenge will be against Oman in the final of the tournament scheduled for Sunday, November 5.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 4:52 PM IST
