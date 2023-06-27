'Proud moment for India': BCCI gears up to host ODI World Cup 2023; celebrates 'incredible honour'

BCCI gears up to host the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, which will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. Hosts India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai.

Moments after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the upcoming Men's ODI World Cup 2023, BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to express joy over India hosting the showpiece event for the fourth time. A total of 48 matches will be played during the course of 46 days in the tournament, which will be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

"Proud moment for India! Hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for the fourth time is an incredible honor," wrote Jay Shah on Twitter.

"With 12 cities as the backdrop, we'll showcase our rich diversity and world-class cricketing infrastructure. Get ready for an unforgettable tournament!" the BCCI secretary added.

In what has sparked massive excitement among cricket enthusiasts, the big-ticket India vs Pakistan group-stage match will be played on October 15 in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The final of the grand event will also be played at the Ahmedabad stadium. Mumbai's Wankhede stadium will host the first semi-final, while Eden Gardens, Kolkata, will host the second semi-finals.

The World Cup kicks off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hosts India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai.

A total of 10 teams will participate at the showcase event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which concludes on July 9.

Each team plays the other nine in a round robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.

India last won the World Cup back in 2011 and reached the final four stage in the next two editions – 2015 and 2019. Will India lift their third title this year?