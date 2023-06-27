ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch and more

As the countdown to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 begins, all eyes will be eagerly fixed on the clash between India and Pakistan, eagerly awaiting the outcome of this monumental encounter. The clash will take place on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The ICC is set to reveal the schedule for the eagerly awaited ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on Tuesday, June 27, exactly 100 days ahead of the tournament's start.

Taking place in India from October 5 to November 19, the ODI World Cup 2023 is anticipated to be a thrilling spectacle for cricket fans. The final match is expected to be held in Ahmedabad, while Mumbai and Kolkata are being considered as potential venues for the exciting semi-final encounters.

One particular fixture that is generating immense excitement among cricket fans worldwide is the highly anticipated group-stage match between arch-rivals 'India and Pakistan'. Known for their intense sporting rivalry, matches between these two cricketing powerhouses have always captivated the attention of fans and critics alike.

When will India vs Pakistan be played in ODI World Cup 2023?

India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15, 2023.

Which city will host India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 clash?

The Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will host the high-octane encounter.

Where to buy tickets for India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 encounter?

Visit the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC) organising committee to find information on the authorized ticketing platforms.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match LIVE?

The India vs Pakistan match will be telecasted on the 'Star Sports Network' and will be live streamed on the 'Hotstar app'

India vs Pakistan overall - Head to Head

Out of the total 132 matches played between India and Pakistan, India has emerged victorious in 55 encounters, while Pakistan has secured victory in 73 matches. There have been 4 matches that ended in a no result, indicating that they were abandoned or couldn't be completed. Notably, there have been no tied matches between India and Pakistan in this record.

India vs Pakistan in World Cups

Total matches played: 7

India have won all 7 games in the showpiece event. Pakistan are yet to beat India in the World Cup.

What happened during the last India vs Pakistan World Cup clash?

The last time these two teams faced each other in the ODI World Cup was on June 16, 2019, in the group stage of the tournament held in England.

During that match, India emerged victorious, defeating Pakistan by 89 runs. India posted a formidable total of 336/5 in their 50 overs, with Rohit Sharma scoring a brilliant century (140) and supported by valuable contributions from KL Rahul (57) and Virat Kohli (77). In response, Pakistan managed to score 212/6 in 40 overs before rain interrupted the match, resulting in the revised target of 302 runs in 40 overs. However, they fell short of the target, handing India a convincing win.

The India-Pakistan encounter in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is expected to be a high-stakes battle, filled with passion, tension, and national pride. The historical significance and political undertones of this matchup only add to its allure, making it a must-watch event for cricket enthusiasts around the globe.