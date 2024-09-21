EPL 2024-25: Jackson's brace, Palmer's stunner propel Chelsea to 3-0 victory against hapless West Ham

In a stunning display of skill and teamwork, Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer led the charge in a decisive 3-0 victory over West Ham in Saturday's London derby.

In a stunning display of skill and teamwork, Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer led the charge in a decisive 3-0 victory over West Ham in Saturday's London derby. Jackson opened the scoring with a brace, showcasing his sharp finishing and ability to exploit defensive lapses. Meanwhile, Palmer's dynamic play culminated in a well-placed goal just after halftime, solidifying Chelsea's dominance.

The match got off to a thrilling start when Chelsea took the lead just four minutes in. After West Ham’s defense was caught off guard by a quick free-kick, Jackson seized the opportunity, deftly slipping the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to make it 1-0.

Following this early strike, Chelsea maintained their pressure, with Palmer nearly doubling the lead shortly after. However, it was Jackson who found the net again in the 18th minute, receiving a perfectly timed through ball from Moises Caicedo. With remarkable composure, he finished with the outside of his boot, placing the ball into the corner of the net and leaving West Ham reeling at 2-0.

West Ham attempted to mount a comeback and had a penalty appeal reviewed by VAR when Wesley Fofana tugged at Crysencio Summerville. The officials, however, deemed the incident not worthy of a spot-kick. Shortly after, Mohammed Kudus thought he had narrowed the gap with a goal, but his celebrations were cut short as the goal was ruled out for offside.

As the second half commenced, Chelsea demonstrated their intent to extend their lead right from the start. Just two minutes into the half, Jackson turned provider, slipping the ball to Cole Palmer, who finished emphatically off the post to make it 3-0. This early goal left West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui visibly frustrated on the sidelines.

The victory lifted Chelsea temporarily to second place in the Premier League standings, marking a significant moment in the season as it is the first time in Premier League history that West Ham has lost their opening three matches.

Latest Videos