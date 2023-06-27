ODI World Cup 2023 schedule OUT: Ahmedabad to host India vs Pakistan on October 15; complete fixtures here

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, which will be played in India from October 5 to November 19, will see the big-ticket India vs Pakistan group-stage clash be played on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Ahmedabad will host the grand finale of the showpiece event, while semi-final 1 will take place in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and semi-final 2 to be played in Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the highly anticipated Men's ODI World Cup 2023, exactly 100 days before the tournament commences. A total of 48 matches will be played during the course of 46 days in the showpiece event, which will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. In what has sparked massive excitement among cricket enthusiasts, the big-ticket India vs Pakistan group-stage match will be played on October 15 in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The final of the grand event will also be played at the Ahmedabad stadium. Mumbai's Wankhede stadium will host the first semi-final, while Eden Gardens, Kolkata, will host the second semi-finals.

The World Cup kicks off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hosts India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai.

A total of 10 teams will participate at the showcase event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which concludes on July 9.

Each team plays the other nine in a round robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.

India last won the World Cup back in 2011 and reached the final four stage in the next two editions – 2015 and 2019. Will India lift their third title this year?

The ODI World Cup 2023 promises to be an exciting event for cricket enthusiasts. Here's a look at the ODI World Cup 2023 complete schedule with dates and venues:

The World Cup schedule announcement was live-streamed on various platforms including Hotstar, Star Sports' YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook handles. Renowned personalities such as BCCI secretary Jay Shah, former India opener Virender Sehwag, spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, and Geoff Allardice made the much-awaited announcement and followed it up with an engaging discussion.

Building up the excitement for the tournament, the ICC has introduced the World Cup 2023 Trophy tour, embarking on an extensive journey. This prestigious silverware will travel to 18 countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, and, of course, the host nation India. The trophy tour commenced in a spectacular manner as the ICC launched the silverware into the stratosphere, capturing breathtaking images with high-resolution 4K cameras. Ascending to an altitude of 120,000 feet above the Earth, the grand World Cup trophy made a remarkable descent, culminating in a stunning arrival at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup is set to be an intense competition, with the top 10 teams from around the world battling it out to claim the coveted trophy. From October 5 to November 19, cricket enthusiasts will witness thrilling encounters as these teams vie for glory on the cricketing stage in India.