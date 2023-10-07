Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa win run-fest against Sri Lanka, bowlers leak record runs

    The Super Saturday fixture between South Africa and Sri Lanka saw an influx of more than 750 runs. It was a complete run fest for the batters as bowlers from both sides leaked a lot of runs on the flat as a highway pitch. 

    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 10:43 PM IST

    The Proteas had the last laugh in the run-fest that was 'giving' for the batters during the whole course of the ODI World Cup 2023 game. Sri Lanka's decision to bowl first didn't go accordingly as South Africa put up too good of a score.

    Temba Bavuma was out for cheaply in the 2nd over as Dilshan Madushanka dismissed him for 8 runs. On the contrary to the momentum, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen tabled a 206-run partnership for the second wicket.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: India's Rohit Sharma says WC is unfinished business ahead of opener against Australia

    Quinton de Kock scored 100 runs from 84 balls while Rassie van der Dussen scored 108 runs from 110 balls. The Sri Lankan bowling attack was clueless at that stage as South Africa was getting away with the game with the overtly attacking approach in the game.

    Aiden Markram scored the fastest century in World Cup history. He was dismissed for 106 runs from 54 balls. South Africa posted 428 runs with a loss of five wickets. Matheesha Pathirana went for 95 runs in 10 overs as the Proteas scored the highest score in World Cup history. 

    Sri Lanka had a terrible start as they lost two consecutive wickets in the beginning. Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanka took charge of the inning by scoring 79 and 68 runs respectively. But no one else stood up in the batting lineup of Sri Lanka which created a void. Gerald Coetzee took three wickets by giving away 68 runs in 9 overs.

    The Sri Lankan team was all out for 326 runs in 46.5 overs. Kasun Rajitha's 33 runs in the end pushed Sri Lanka toward 300+ runs. However, the Proteas won the ODI World Cup 2023 match by 102 runs.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
