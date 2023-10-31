ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's sorrowful form comes to an end in the City of Joy, register 1st win in 4 games

Pakistan has finally landed a victory in what seems to be one of their worst World Cup campaigns. Their victory today against Bangladesh is the first in the line after four straight defeats in the tournament.

Pakistan after facing days of sorrow has found joy in Kolkata which is also known as the 'City of Joy'. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and he decided to bat first at the Eden Gardens. The decision of not choosing to chase under the lights proved wrong for the Bangla Tigers.

Tanzid Hasan was out in the first over of the ODI World Cup 2023 game itself. Shaheen Afridi after many matches gave a breakthrough with the new ball as Tanzid Hasan was ousted for a duck. Shaheen Afridi took the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto in the next over.

Mushfiqur Rahim was also out for five runs which created panic in the Bangladesh dressing room. Bangladesh lost three wickets inside the power play showcasing yet another poor display of batting. Liton Das scored 45 runs from 64 balls.

While Mahmudullah scored 56 runs from 70 balls. Shakib Al Hasan also played very well and scored 43 runs. Mehidy Hasan's 25 runs down the order led Bangladesh to a 200+ score. The Bangladesh cricket team was all out for 204 runs in 45.1 overs. Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr. picked three wickets each.

Pakistan in the second inning also had a phenomenal start. They continued their momentum from the first inning as Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman posted 128 runs for the first wicket. Fakhar Zaman went on to hit 81 runs off 74 balls while Abdullah Shafique hit 68 runs. Babar Azam was out for just 9 runs.

The men in green lost consecutive wickets in the end but it didn't cause pressure on the side as they were already on the cusp of winning the ODI World Cup 2023 match. Pakistan won the game by seven wickets.