Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's sorrowful form comes to an end in the City of Joy, register 1st win in 4 games

    Pakistan has finally landed a victory in what seems to be one of their worst World Cup campaigns. Their victory today against Bangladesh is the first in the line after four straight defeats in the tournament.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's sorrowful form comes to an end in the City of Joy, register 1st win in 4 games avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 8:38 PM IST

    Pakistan after facing days of sorrow has found joy in Kolkata which is also known as the 'City of Joy'. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and he decided to bat first at the Eden Gardens. The decision of not choosing to chase under the lights proved wrong for the Bangla Tigers. 

    Tanzid Hasan was out in the first over of the ODI World Cup 2023 game itself. Shaheen Afridi after many matches gave a breakthrough with the new ball as Tanzid Hasan was ousted for a duck. Shaheen Afridi took the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto in the next over.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: India's semi-final qualification equations explained, Men in Blue could still not qualify

    Mushfiqur Rahim was also out for five runs which created panic in the Bangladesh dressing room. Bangladesh lost three wickets inside the power play showcasing yet another poor display of batting. Liton Das scored 45 runs from 64 balls.

    While Mahmudullah scored 56 runs from 70 balls. Shakib Al Hasan also played very well and scored 43 runs. Mehidy Hasan's 25 runs down the order led Bangladesh to a 200+ score. The Bangladesh cricket team was all out for 204 runs in 45.1 overs. Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr. picked three wickets each. 

    Pakistan in the second inning also had a phenomenal start. They continued their momentum from the first inning as Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman posted 128 runs for the first wicket. Fakhar Zaman went on to hit 81 runs off 74 balls while Abdullah Shafique hit 68 runs. Babar Azam was out for just 9 runs.

    The men in green lost consecutive wickets in the end but it didn't cause pressure on the side as they were already on the cusp of winning the ODI World Cup 2023 match. Pakistan won the game by seven wickets.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 8:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan still in race for semi-final spot, how can they ensure their qualification? avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan still in race for semi-final spot, how can they ensure their qualification?

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer sweats in the nets with aim of overcoming short ball failures avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer sweats in the nets with aim of overcoming short ball failures

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's semi-final qualification equations explained, men in blue could still not qualify avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's semi-final qualification equations explained, Men in Blue could still not qualify

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand and South Africa to battle out to affirm their Top 4 spots avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand and South Africa to battle out to affirm their Top 4 spots

    Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Afridi - Pakistan legend Wasim Akram settles debate once and for all (WATCH) snt

    Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Afridi - Pakistan legend Wasim Akram settles debate once and for all (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Halloween 2023: Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her spooky celebration with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur [PICTURES] ATG

    Halloween 2023: Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her spooky celebration with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur [PICTURES]

    'Tejas' : Kangana Ranaut holds special screening for UP CM Yogi Adityanath, tears up after watching the film RKK

    'Tejas' : Kangana Ranaut holds special screening for UP CM Yogi Adityanath, tears up after watching the film

    Is Selena Gomez taking 'break' from social media amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war? Know details SHG

    Is Selena Gomez taking 'break' from social media amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war? Know details

    Excessive work to screen time, things to avoid post 6 pm

    Excessive work to screen time, things to avoid post 6 pm

    Karwa Chauth 2023 How to make flavorful Pheni for sargi gcw eai

    Karwa Chauth 2023: How to make flavorful Pheni for sargi

    Recent Videos

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon