ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi labels this legend as his hero, breaks toughest ODI record

Shaheen Afridi has achieved a major feat that every bowler dreams of. The 23-year-old by dismissing Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan became the fastest bowler to pick 100 wickets in the history of ODI cricket so far.

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has looked lukewarm in terms of form in the ODI World Cup 2023. However, his poor form in the tournament didn't stop him from achieving history and creating an ODI record that has made Pakistan proud of him. The fast bowler credited his achievement to his father-in-law

Shahid Afridi.

Shaheen Afridi became the fastest bowler to pick up 100 wickets in ODI cricket history. The 23-year-old achieved the feat by dismissing Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan in the ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. He took over Mitchell Starc who had previously achieved this feat in 52 ODI matches.

Despite, the men in green's poor form, the 23-year-old has glittered here and there in the ODI World Cup 2023. Shaheen Afridi has been largely inconsistent throughout the tournament which has affected the team in the bowling department. But Shaheen Afridi is confident of overcoming the odds and entering the semi-final stages.

Pakistan is largely dependent on other teams and their results for the semi-final qualification. Shaheen Afridi said, "Records are meant to be broken, and it's a happy occasion that we've set records for Pakistan. Shahid Afridi always gives us tips; he is my hero. My effort is to play cricket like him.

We still aim to finish in the top four. Our effort today was to finish the match quickly and improve the net run rate. We didn't perform well in the last few matches as a team; there were some costly errors. Some catches were dropped, and better fielding could have led to better results."

The men in green next face New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 2023 fixture at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. The game will have major ramifications in the semi-final equation for New Zealand and Pakistan as well as other teams.