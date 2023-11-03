ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan and New Zealand set their sights on semi-final spot, run fest expected

New Zealand and Pakistan will face each other in the ODI World Cup 2023 match which will hold immense significance for the semi-final race. The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru which is known for its run fests.

The semi-final race for the ODI World Cup 2023 will take an important turn when New Zealand and Pakistan face each other. The Kiwis are stranded at the fourth position of the table with 8 points in 7 games while Pakistan is sitting at 5th position with 6 points in 7 games.

The winner of the match no. 35 in the ODI World Cup 2023 will make major strides in their race for the semi-final spot. However, Pakistan will face even more extreme tests in the remaining game even if they manage to win the match on Saturday.

New Zealand has gone through a concerning run of form after their excellent beginning a few weeks ago. In the last three games, New Zealand has seen defeats against India, Australia, and South Africa thus ruining the momentum for no one but only themselves. The last game against South Africa saw a 190-run defeat for New Zealand.

While the men in green have just bounced back from four straight losses. Amongst New Zealand and Pakistan, the Babar Azam-led team has a more concerning set of matches to come and is also less likely for a semi-final spot. Pakistan broke the losing streak by winning against Bangladesh on Tuesday by seven wickets.

The Bengaluru surface on Saturday could turn out to be mayhem for bowlers. Both the teams have a sharp batting lineup and the Bengaluru pitch will offer plenty of help. Pakistan's bowling lineup has struggled to set foot in the tournament and Bengaluru will be a real test for them.

Jimmy Neesham is likely to miss out on the World Cup match on Saturday. Even Kane Williamson and Mark Chapman are sitting out for a few weeks. Matt Henry is also part of the long injury list as he suffered a hamstring injury against South Africa. While Lockie Ferguson could be back in the side.

Predicted XI

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman/Kylie Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.