    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand run rampage on Pakistan, Rachin Ravindra scores another ton

    The New Zealand batting lineup has put up massive pressure on Pakistan in this do-or-die ODI World Cup 2023 game. They have put up a massive total against Pakistan and the men in green will need to exert a record chase to win the game.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 3:53 PM IST

    The Kiwis have exerted a dominating performance against the men in green with the bar. Though, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has a better batting surface for today's ODI World Cup 2023 match but New Zealand has exceeded the expectations by taking away the game from Pakistan in the first inning. 

    Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision backfired for the Pakistan team as the New Zealand batting lineup ran a rampage. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra put up a 68-run partnership for the first wicket. Devon Conway scored 35 runs from 39 balls.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup: Hardik Pandya ruled out of tournament, Prasidh Krishna to take his spot in Team India

    The partnership between Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra jolted any chance for the Pakistan bowlers to make a comeback into the ODI World Cup 2023. The 180-run partnership between the duo saw Rachin Ravindra score another ton. He scored his third century of the World Cup which is the highest by any New Zealand batsman.

    New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, unfortunately, missed on his ton by just 5 runs as Iftikhar Ahmed dismissed him. Mark Chapman put up 39 runs while Glenn Phillips scored 41 runs from 27 balls. Mitchell Santner's 26 runs off 17 balls aided New Zealand post 401 runs with a loss of six wickets in 50 overs. 

    Mohammad Wasim Jr. did better with the bowl by picking up three wickets by giving away 60 runs in 10 overs. If New Zealand goes on to win this match then Pakistan, Netherlands, and England will get knocked out of the tournament. 

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 3:53 PM IST
