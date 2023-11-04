ODI World Cup: Hardik Pandya ruled out of tournament, Prasidh Krishna to take his spot in Team India

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is out of the Cricket World Cup 2023 due to an ankle injury sustained during a match against Bangladesh. The ICC confirmed his absence and approved the inclusion of paceman Prasidh Krishna as his replacement.

In a setback of sorts for Team India, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 due to an ankle injury, as confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday. The injury had occurred when Hardik twisted his ankle during India's match against Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune on October 19. He did not play in India's subsequent matches against New Zealand, England, and Sri Lanka.

The ICC, in a statement, expressed that 'India's unbeaten start to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has received a massive hit with news that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has failed to recover from his ankle injury and will miss the remainder of the tournament.'

In response to this setback, the ICC's Event Technical Committee has granted approval for the inclusion of paceman Prasidh Krishna as a replacement for Hardik in the squad. The statement from the ICC stated, 'His place in India's squad will be taken by Prasidh Krishna, with the inexperienced fast bowler parachuted into the playing group after being approved by the tournament's Event Technical Committee on Saturday.'

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 comprises key individuals, including Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager - Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager - Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold, and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).

India recently secured a spot in the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup with a commanding victory over Sri Lanka, winning by a margin of 302 runs. They achieved this remarkable outcome by posting a formidable total of 357/8 and subsequently dismissing Sri Lanka for a mere 55 runs.

India's upcoming challenge involves facing second-placed South Africa on Sunday.

Updated Indian Squad for ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.