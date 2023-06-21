Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: Setback for PCB as ICC, BCCI reject change of venue for Pakistan's games

    Pakistan's request to change venues for World Cup games in Chennai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad has been denied by the ICC and BCCI.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 8:10 PM IST

    The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a formal request to change the venues for a couple of World Cup games, specifically in Chennai and Bengaluru. However, both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have rejected the PCB's request. The ICC and BCCI, being the hosts of the World Cup, held a meeting and jointly informed the PCB of their decision.

    The requested venue changes were for the games Pakistan is scheduled to play against Afghanistan in Chennai and against Australia in Bengaluru. Despite the PCB's appeal, the ICC and BCCI have stated that there are no valid reasons to alter the venues at this stage.

    According to the existing protocol, venue selection is the responsibility of the hosts (BCCI), and any changes require approval from the ICC. Changes can only be considered if there are security concerns or if a venue is deemed unsuitable for international cricket.

    Chennai and Bengaluru are considered safe options for Pakistan, offering excellent facilities. Former PCB chief Najam Sethi had expressed concerns about playing India in Ahmedabad, but that request has also been rejected.

    Venue changes have occurred in the past due to security reasons, such as the relocation of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup game from Dharamsala to Kolkata in 2016.While the decision was made during the meeting, officials from the BCCI and ICC clarified that Tuesday's meeting's focus was on operational matters.

    The full schedule for the World Cup is yet to be released by the BCCI and ICC.

    However, it has been previously reported that the tournament opener between England and New Zealand will take place in Ahmedabad on October 5, with India scheduled to play Pakistan at the same venue on October 15. The final match is set for November 19, and the official schedule is expected to be announced during an upcoming event in Mumbai.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 8:10 PM IST
