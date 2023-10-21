Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands pose a strong comeback, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek steal the show

    The Netherlands cricket team scripted another top comeback after things were not looking good in the starting phase of the game. Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek helped the Netherlands with a 130-run partnership for the 7th wicket.

    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 4:41 PM IST

    The Netherlands got off to a disappointing start to the ODI World Cup 2023 game on Saturday after choosing to bat first. Sri Lanka bowlers were on the money for the first time in this tournament. Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha were monumental in Sri Lanka's fine start.

    The Netherlands lost their first wicket after Vikramjit Singh was out for just 4 runs. The Indian-origin Netherlands cricketer is having a terrible time in the ODI World Cup 2023 contrary to his performances ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. The Dutch didn't get any support from the top and middle order.

    Wickets were given away cheaply by their batsmen as Sri Lanka bowlers induced devastation with their economical spells. Colin Ackermann stayed for a little while and put up 29 runs. Netherlands was at 91 runs with a loss of six wickets in 21.3 overs when the main man Scott Edwards was dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana. 

    Post the captain's wicket in just the 22nd over, Netherlands overcame the struggle with Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek laying a strong comeback. The lower-order stand put up a seventh-wicket partnership of 130 runs. Logan van Beek scored 59 runs while Sybrand Engelbrecht scored 70 runs.

    The top comeback from the lower-order duo helped the Netherlands post a challenging total of 262 runs. Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha picked up four wickets each with an economy rate of less than 6.00. Sri Lanka in the second inning is in a balanced position with set batsmen playing in the middle. The Netherlands will need to pick up wickets quickly to win the match.

