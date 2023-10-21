ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan captain Babar Azam calls for bowling & fielding improvement after Australia clash

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket team captain, openly discusses the recent clash with Australia, highlighting the importance of strong bowling partnerships and the need for improvement.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam openly acknowledged that his team fell short of expectations against Australia, emphasising the need to excel in the first 10 overs with the ball and to establish crucial partnerships to regain their World Cup campaign's momentum. Openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh delivered blazing centuries, securing a 62-run victory for Australia in a World Cup match.

Babar admitted, "The first 34 overs in the bowling and fielding cost us. We missed opportunities to dismiss Warner and other key batsmen." He emphasized the importance of a strong start in both bowling and building partnerships during the middle overs. Despite a strong performance from Pakistan's bowlers towards the end, the early lapses proved costly.

While chasing a formidable 368-run target, Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq constructed a 134-run partnership, igniting hope, but their last six wickets fell for just 36 runs. Australia's Pat Cummins commended his team's performance, particularly their openers' strong start, highlighting the significance of sustaining partnerships in ODIs.

Spinner Adam Zampa's four-wicket haul further troubled the Pakistani batsmen. Warner, awarded the Player of the Match, mentioned that his groin was slightly sore but not a cause for concern. He attributed their success to understanding the pitch and working towards setting a formidable target. Warner emphasised the importance of finishing strongly, considering every run's value and his commitment to fast running between the wickets as part of the team's approach.

