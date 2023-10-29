ODI World Cup 2023: Indian top order flops against England, Virat Kohli out on a duck

The Indian top order failed the very moment they were put on a test by making them bat first. Virat Kohli was out for a nine-ball duck as Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed for single-digit scores.

The Indian side has had a rough start in the ODI World Cup 2023 match against England. The Indian top order has flopped after the first three batters were dismissed cheaply. England bowlers had a brilliant power play spell for the first time in this World Cup.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bowl first. Rohit Sharma wanted to bat first as the Indian side wanted to test themselves batting first. In all the five ODI World Cup matches so far, the Indian side has batted second.

They gained victory on all five instances but it was high time that the men in blue get tested while batting first. The result of that test is wide open as the Indian top order went on to flop against the English bowling lineup. Shubman Gill was out for nine runs as Chris Woakes provided the breakthrough.

Virat Kohli was out for a duck second time in his ODI World Cup. David Willey trapped him as Ben Stokes caught the catch. The next batter, Shreyas Iyer continued his struggle in the middle after getting out through the usual way. Chris Woakes bowled a short ball and Shreyas Iyer was trapped once again.

The short ball dilemma of Shreyas Iyer reminds of Suresh Raina's situation in the past. Once his weakness was exposed, the majority of the bowlers got him out through the same strategy which then marked the downfall of Suresh Raina. The Lucknow pitch has the new red soil type which is creating issues for the batters.

As the game progresses, the surface will get slower and tougher to bat on. If Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul play carefully and post an above-average score, England batters could find themselves in trouble due to the spin threat.