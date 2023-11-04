Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan push for semi-final spot, Australia and New Zealand sights clear to qualify

    Afghanistan has done really well in the ODI World Cup 2023 so far. They are close to a semi-final spot as the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side has 8 points in 7 games and is 5th placed.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    The Afghanistan cricket team is having a splendid tournament so far as they are knocking on the doors of a semi-final spot. Afghanistan registered their fourth win of the tournament in seven games. Currently, they are sitting at the 5th position of the points table with eight points so far. 

    They put up a fancy display against the Netherlands side on Friday. The Netherlands marred by runouts and soft dismissals were all out for 179 runs. With such a low total, the Afghanistan cricket team didn't have any issue chasing down the total.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand run rampage on Pakistan, Rachin Ravindra scores another ton

    With another win, Afghanistan now has joint points with 3rd-placed Australia and 4th-placed New Zealand. Australia and New Zealand have their respective ODI World Cup 2023 matches on Saturday. The Kiwis have a match against Pakistan while Australia has a match against England.

    A lot will depend for Afghanistan on the outcome of both the games on Saturday. They will want Australia and New Zealand to lose their respective games which will provide an advantage for Afghanistan going in their next two ODI World Cup 2023 games.

    This World Cup campaign has been the best in the history of the Afghanistan cricket team. Afghanistan never previously won more than two games in a World Cup. However, the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side has already won four matches with two matches yet to be played. The next two games of Afghanistan will be against Australia and South Africa. The South Asian side will need to overcome both teams in order to fulfill their dream of playing in the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-finals.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 4:53 PM IST
