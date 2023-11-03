Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan inch closer to fourth spot after 3rd consecutive win, semi-final hopes high

    Afghanistan cricket team and their fans will be over the moon with the performance that is being showcased in this ODI World Cup 2023. The South Asian side is joint fourth team in the points table as only the net run rate is separating New Zealand, Australia, and Afghanistan.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 8:02 PM IST

    Afghanistan has won three consecutive matches in a World Cup for the first time. Their morale is currently at an all-time high with them getting closer to the fourth spot which guarantees a semi-final ticket to the Afghanistan cricket team. A stupendous performance saw them easily win against the Netherlands on Friday. 

    Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and he decided to bat first at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was introduced in the first over itself indicating the help available for spinners and accordingly, Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Wesley Barresi for one run.

    Max O'Dowd and Colin Ackermann had a 70-run partnership for the second wicket. Max O'Dowd was unfortunately dismissed after an error in communication with the non-striker. He scored 42 runs from 40 balls. Sybrand Engelbrecht put up 58 runs.

    The middle order sort of did the job with the conditions at the helm. The Netherlands lower order barely scored runs as the Dutch team was all out for 179 runs in 46.3 overs. Mohammad Nabi picked up three wickets and Noor Ahmad grabbed two wickets. Afghanistan spinners exploited the conditions well in their favor.

    Afghanistan had a tricky start to the inning as Logan van Beek sent back Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 10 runs. The other opener, Ibrahim Zadran was out for 20 runs. Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi eased the chase by scoring 52 runs and 56 runs respectively. Afghanistan chased the total in the 32nd over and they won the ODI World Cup 2023 match by seven wickets.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 8:02 PM IST
