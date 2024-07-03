Massive security arrangements in Delhi to welcome T20 World Cup-winning Indian team

Security provisions are in place from IGI Airport to the ITC Maurya Hotel, where the team will rest on Thursday, according to police sources.

Anticipating a large turnout of cricket fans eager to welcome the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team upon their arrival in Delhi on Thursday, the police have implemented comprehensive security measures at both the airport and the hotel where the team will stay before heading to Mumbai, officials announced.

The team, departing from Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport on a chartered flight, is scheduled to land around 6 am. Upon arrival, they will be escorted by armed policemen in designated vehicles, a senior police officer confirmed.

A substantial police presence will be maintained along the routes from the airport to the hotel. At least two companies of paramilitary personnel have been stationed around the hotel and along central Delhi routes, the officer added.

Authorities anticipate that cricket fans will gather along these routes or outside the hotel to celebrate Team India's T20 World Cup victory.

The squad is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 11 am before returning to the hotel. They are then set to depart for Mumbai at 4 pm, the officer stated.

In Mumbai, the team will participate in an open bus road show, followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.

