BAN vs SA: South Africa's historic Test win in Asia

South Africa secured their first Test victory in Asian since 2014, defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets in Dhaka. 

cricket South Africa Ends 10-Year Asia Test Drought, Beats Bangladesh scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 3:17 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

South Africa ended a decade-long wait for a Test victory in Asia, triumphing over Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first Test in Dhaka. Chasing 106 runs on the fourth day, South Africa reached the target with the loss of only three wickets. This marks their first Test win in Asia since defeating Sri Lanka in 2014 and their first in Bangladesh since 2008. Scores: Bangladesh 106, 307; South Africa 308, 106-3.

Also read: India vs New Zealand: Steady start for NZ in 2nd Test

Despite losing openers Tony de Zorzi (41), captain Aiden Markram (20), and David Bedingham (12), Tristan Stubbs (30*) and Ryan Rickelton (1*) steered South Africa to victory. Bangladesh, after a first-innings collapse, fought back strongly in the second innings with half-centuries from Mehidy Hasan Miraz (97) and Jaker Ali (58), but couldn't prevent the South African win.

Kagiso Raba starred with the ball for South Africa, taking six wickets at the second time of asking. The right-arm pacer accounted for a total of nine wickets in the match. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj accounted for six wickets, picking up three in each innings. 

Kyle Verreyne's century (114) helped South Africa score 308 in response to the home side's paltry first innings total of 106. The second Test of the two-match series will be played in Chittagong, starting from October 29th.

With this victory, South Africa climbed to fourth place in the World Test Championship points table, surpassing New Zealand with a win percentage of 47.62%. Bangladesh dropped to seventh place with 30.56%. India and Australia currently hold the top two spots.

Also read:  India A triumphs over Oman A in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

cricket India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1: IND lose Rohit Sharma after Washington Sundar's 7-for restricts NZ to 259 scr

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1: IND lose Rohit after Washington's 7-for restricts NZ to 259

cricket India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Washington Sundar bags 7 wickets as NZ dismissed for 259 on Day 1 scr

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Washington Sundar bags 7 wickets as NZ dismissed for 259 on Day 1

cricket India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin shatters World Test Championship record scr

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin shatters WTC record

cricket India vs New Zealand: Steady start for NZ in 2nd Test scr

India vs New Zealand: Steady start for NZ in 2nd Test

cricket ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup: India A defeats Oman, secures semi-final spot scr

India A triumphs over Oman A in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Recent Stories

Israel Uses SPICE 2000 Bomb to Destroy Building in Beirut, Lebanon (Video) RBA

Israel uses SPICE 2000 bomb to destroy building in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

WhatsApp Fraud: Housewife loses Rs 31 Lakhs via online trading scam RBA

WhatsApp Fraud: Housewife loses Rs 31 Lakhs via online trading scam

Trudeau breaking English language under fire Canadian PM mocked by Opposition for 'brokenist' slip (WATCH) snt

'Trudeau breaking English language': Under fire Canadian PM mocked by Opposition for 'brokenist' slip (WATCH)

Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame shows off her dance moves at an engagement party RBA

Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame shows off her dance moves at an engagement party

Yogi govt targets building landbank of over 1.5 lakh acres by 2027, seeks to attract more investors to UP dmn

Yogi govt targets building landbank of over 1.5 lakh acres by 2027, seeks to attract more investors to UP

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon