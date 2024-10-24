BAN vs SA: South Africa's historic Test win in Asia

South Africa secured their first Test victory in Asian since 2014, defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets in Dhaka.

South Africa ended a decade-long wait for a Test victory in Asia, triumphing over Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first Test in Dhaka. Chasing 106 runs on the fourth day, South Africa reached the target with the loss of only three wickets. This marks their first Test win in Asia since defeating Sri Lanka in 2014 and their first in Bangladesh since 2008. Scores: Bangladesh 106, 307; South Africa 308, 106-3.

Also read: India vs New Zealand: Steady start for NZ in 2nd Test

Despite losing openers Tony de Zorzi (41), captain Aiden Markram (20), and David Bedingham (12), Tristan Stubbs (30*) and Ryan Rickelton (1*) steered South Africa to victory. Bangladesh, after a first-innings collapse, fought back strongly in the second innings with half-centuries from Mehidy Hasan Miraz (97) and Jaker Ali (58), but couldn't prevent the South African win.

Kagiso Raba starred with the ball for South Africa, taking six wickets at the second time of asking. The right-arm pacer accounted for a total of nine wickets in the match. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj accounted for six wickets, picking up three in each innings.

Kyle Verreyne's century (114) helped South Africa score 308 in response to the home side's paltry first innings total of 106. The second Test of the two-match series will be played in Chittagong, starting from October 29th.

With this victory, South Africa climbed to fourth place in the World Test Championship points table, surpassing New Zealand with a win percentage of 47.62%. Bangladesh dropped to seventh place with 30.56%. India and Australia currently hold the top two spots.

Also read: India A triumphs over Oman A in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Latest Videos