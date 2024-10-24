India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Washington Sundar bags 7 wickets as NZ dismissed for 259 on Day 1

Opener Devon Conway top-scored for New Zealand with 76 runs, while Rachin Ravindra contributed 65. Washington Sundar picked up seven wickets for India, while Ashwin accounted for three.

New Zealand were bowled out for 259 in the second Test against India on Thursday. Washington Sundar, who took seven wickets, and R Ashwin, with three scalps, combined to dismantle the Kiwi batting lineup. The visitors collapsed from a strong position of 197-3. Opener Devon Conway top-scored for the Kiwis with 76 runs, while Rachin Ravindra made 65.

Also read: India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin shatters WTC record

Winning the crucial toss and electing to bat, the Kiwis got off to a decent start with captain Tom Latham and Devon Conway putting on 32 runs for the opening wicket. Realizing that the pacers weren't making much headway, Rohit brought Ashwin into the attack in the seventh over. Ashwin lived up to the expectations by trapping Tom Latham (15) lbw in his first over.

Will Young and Conway then took the score past 50 . Ashwin broke the partnership by having Young (18) caught by Rishabh Pant. Conway and Rachin Ravindra ensured New Zealand reached 91 without further loss at lunch. After lunch, as the duo consolidated, India began to worry. However, with the score at 138, Ashwin broke the partnership by having Conway caught by Rishabh Pant.

Washington Sundar turned the game around by dismissing Rachin Ravindra (65) before tea. After tea, Sundar got the better of Daryl Mitchell (18), Tom Blundell (3), Glenn Phillips (9), Tim Southee (5), and Ajaz Patel (4). With Mitchell Santner (33) also falling to Sundar, the Kiwi innings folded for 259.

Sundar, who was added to the squad after India's loss in the first Test in Bengaluru, replaced Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the second Test. The right-arm off spinner bowled wicket-to-wicket, rattled the stumps on five occasions and recorded one LBW. It was the Tamil Nadu cricketer's first five-wicket haul for India and it's also five best figures in international cricket (7/59).

Also read: BAN vs SA: South Africa's historic Test win in Asia

Latest Videos