India vs New Zealand: Steady start for NZ in 2nd Test

New Zealand got off to a decent start against India in the second Test, reaching 92/2 at lunch on Day 1. Devon Conway played steadily, scoring 47*, while Rachin Ravindra remained unbeaten on 5. Ashwin took both wickets, dismissing Tom Latham and Will Young.

New Zealand made a solid start against India in the second Test at Pune. At lunch on Day 1, they reached 92 runs for the loss of two wickets. Devon Conway played steadily, scoring 47 runs, while Rachin Ravindra was unbeaten on 5. New Zealand lost the wickets of captain Tom Latham and Will Young, both to Ravichandran Ashwin.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, New Zealand cautiously approached the Indian pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Aakash Deep. Despite several close calls, Bumrah and Deep couldn't secure a wicket in their opening spells. This prompted captain Rohit Sharma to introduce star spinner Ashwin in the seventh over.

Ashwin lived up to the captain's expectations by trapping Latham LBW in the fifth ball of his first over. The opening partnership yielded 32 runs. With Young and Conway holding firm, Rohit introduced Washington Sundar and later Ravindra Jadeja, but neither could break through. Finally, in the 24th over, Young edged an Ashwin delivery to Rishabh Pant, with the Kiwis at 76.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat. India made three changes to their playing XI after losing the first Test. Shubman Gill returned, replacing KL Rahul. Sarfaraz Khan, who scored a century in the first Test, retained his place. In the bowling department, Mohammed Siraj made way for Aakash Deep, while Washington Sundar replaced Kuldeep Yadav. New Zealand brought in Mitchell Santner for the injured Matt Henry.

