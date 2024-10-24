Regulate blood sugar levels: 7 drinks for diabetes management

Health
Diabetes is a condition characterized by excessively high blood sugar levels. Let's explore some juices that can help diabetes management.
Drinking spinach juice, rich in antioxidants and fiber, helps regulate blood sugar.
Low-calorie, low-glycemic tomato juice helps lower blood sugar.
Carrot juice with Vitamin A, C, and beta-carotene benefits diabetes management.
Low in calories and rich in fiber, beetroot juice is suitable for diabetics.
Hydrating, low-calorie, fiber-rich cucumber juice helps manage diabetes.
Low-fat, low-carb, low-calorie, fiber-rich bitter gourd juice is beneficial in managing diabetes.
Fiber-rich amla juice helps regulate blood sugar levels.