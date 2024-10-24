Health

Regulate blood sugar levels: 7 drinks for diabetes management

Diabetes is a condition characterized by excessively high blood sugar levels. Let's explore some juices that can help diabetes management.

Spinach juice

Drinking spinach juice, rich in antioxidants and fiber, helps regulate blood sugar.

Tomato juice

Low-calorie, low-glycemic tomato juice helps lower blood sugar.

Carrot juice

Carrot juice with Vitamin A, C, and beta-carotene benefits diabetes management.

Beetroot juice

Low in calories and rich in fiber, beetroot juice is suitable for diabetics.

Cucumber juice

Hydrating, low-calorie, fiber-rich cucumber juice helps manage diabetes.

Bitter gourd juice

Low-fat, low-carb, low-calorie, fiber-rich bitter gourd juice is beneficial in managing diabetes.

Amla juice

Fiber-rich amla juice helps regulate blood sugar levels.

