India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1: IND lose Rohit after Washington's 7-for restricts NZ to 259

India started cautiously against New Zealand in the Pune Test but lost Rohit Sharma for a duck. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are at the crease.

cricket India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1: IND lose Rohit Sharma after Washington Sundar's 7-for restricts NZ to 259 scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 6:11 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 6:11 PM IST

India lost captain Rohit Sharma for  a duck towards the end of Day 1's play in the second Test in Pune. After bowling out New Zealand for 259, India struggled in their first innings, ending the day at 16/1. Shubman Gill (10) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) are at the crease. Kiwi pacer Tim Southee accounted for the home side's lone wicket. 

Also read:  India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin shatters WTC record

India needs 243 more runs to reach New Zealand's total with nine wickets remaining. The spin-friendly pitch could pose significant challenge for India on Day 2, with Kiwi slow bowlers Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra likely to be a threat. India started cautiously, unlike their usual aggressive approach.

Rohit's dismissal for a nine ball duck was a setback for India. Right-arm pacer Southee got the better of Rohit with an absolute peach of a delivery, hitting the top of off stump. Ajaz Patel and Santner tested Gill and Jaiswal in the final spells of Day 1.

Gill scored 10 runs off 32 balls, while Jaiswal faced 25 balls for his 6 runs. The spin-friendly pitch is expected to make batting even more difficult in the fourth innings. Santner could be India's biggest threat on Day 2 as the left-arm off spinner is known for bowling in the right areas on a consistent basis. He is a similar kind of bowler to Washington Sundar, who dismantled the Kiwi battling lineup.  

Washinton was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking seven wickets. The right-arm off-spinner bowled wicket-to-wicket, rattling the stumps on five occasions. Meanwhile Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in with three scalps. Devon Conway 976) and Rachin Ravindra (65) top scored for the visitors.  

Also read: India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Washington Sundar bags 7 wickets as NZ dismissed for 259 on Day 1

