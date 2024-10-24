28 lakh diyas to illuminate 55 ghats of Ayodhya for Deepotsav, around 30,000 volunteers to participate

The eighth Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya are underway, with preparations in the final stage. This year's event aims to set a new world record by lighting 28 lakh diyas across 55 ghats of the Saryu River, under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ayodhya: The preparations for the eighth Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya is in the final stage with the consignments of diyas having started to arrive on 55 ghats along the Saryu river in Ayodhya on Thursday. The arrangements of 28 lakh diyas on the ghats will start on October 25.

The eighth Deepotsav in Ayodhya will be celebrated with grandeur and spiritual fervor under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This year, the event aims to set a new world record by lighting 28 lakh diyas across 55 ghats of the Saryu River.

Preparations are in full swing, with Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University overseeing the allocation of diyas and volunteers to ensure large-scale planning and execution.

The diyas will adorn all the ghats, including prominent sites like Ram Ki Paidi, Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat, and Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, under the supervision of ghat coordinators. Approximately 30,000 volunteers from 14 affiliated colleges, 37 intermediate colleges, and 40 voluntary organizations will actively participate, with the number of diyas and volunteers carefully planned for each ghat.

Avadh University has released detailed arrangements for the distribution. For instance, 765 volunteers will be assigned to light 65,000 diyas at Ghat 1 of Ram Ki Paidi, 447 volunteers for 38,000 diyas at Ghat 2, 565 volunteers for 48,000 diyas at Ghat 3, and 718 volunteers for 61,000 diyas at Ghat 4. This strategic deployment will cover all 55 ghats, ensuring the proper arrangement of diyas, with enthusiastic participation from volunteers across various institutions.

Deepotsav's nodal officer, Prof. Sant Sharan Mishra, announced that preparations for Deepotsav on October 30 are in their final stages. Diyas have started arriving at the ghats from October 24, and the process of arranging them will begin on October 25. Distribution of volunteer ID cards is also underway, with over 15,000 cards already handed out to institutional representatives, and all institutions expected to receive them by Friday.

Media in-charge Dr. Vijayendu Chaturvedi stated that the final training meeting will take place on October 25 at 11:30 am in the Swami Vivekanand Auditorium. This meeting will involve the university's Deans, Heads of Departments, Coordinators, Principals, and Ghat in-charges, as well as district administration officials, to ensure all preparations are finalized for a smooth execution of the event on October 30.

The Deepotsav aims to set a new milestone by lighting over 28 lakh diyas across 55 ghats of the Saryu River, once again bringing Ayodhya into the global spotlight. This festival of lights not only holds religious significance but also showcases Ayodhya's rich cultural heritage.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, preparations are progressing at full speed to make this Deepotsav a truly divine and grand celebration.

Latest Videos