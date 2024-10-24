India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin shatters WTC record

India's Ravichandran Ashwin became the all-time top wicket-taker in the history of World Test Championship (WTC). The 33-year-old achieved the milestone on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand in Pune.

Ashwin, who had 186 wickets to his name, after the end of first Test in Bengaluru, needed two more scalps to surpass Australia's Nathan Lyon in the all-time list. The right-arm off spinner dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham and Will Young in the first session of the day and thereby created history.

The top five bowlers in the WTC rankings also consists of Pat Cummins (175), Mitchel Starc (147) and now retied English pacer Stuard Broad (134). The next Indian bowlers in the list is Jasprit Bumrah, who sits at the seventh position, with 124 wickets.

New Zealand reached 92/2 at lunch on the first day of the Test against India. Devon Conway(47*) and Rachin Ravindra (5*) are at the crease. The Kiwi batters made a steady start, successfully negotiating the pace duo of Bumrah and Akash Deep. Captain Rohit Sharma introduced Ashwin in the seven over and the veteran dismissed Latham in the fifth ball of the over.

Young and Conway stitched together a partnership of 62 runs, before Ashwin once again came in to provide the breakthrough for India. Ashwin got the better of Young, getting him caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

