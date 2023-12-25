Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Cricketer KC Cariappa faces allegations of deception from former girfriend, lodges complaint

    Cricketer KC Cariappa faces allegations of dishonesty as his ex-partner accuses him of promising marriage, mental harassment, and avoiding her. Cariappa denies allegations, claiming threats to his cricket career from her disruptive behaviour.

    Karnataka's cricketer KC Cariappa faces allegations of dishonesty as he and his former partner have lodged complaints at separate police stations in Bengaluru. Cariappa's ex-partner filed a complaint at the RT Nagar police station, accusing him of deceiving her by promising marriage. She claimed that during the Mushtaq Ali tournament, he portrayed her as his partner. However, after heading to the Rajasthan camp, he began avoiding her. She further alleged that when confronted, he quoted being preoccupied.

    His former partner accused him by saying that he approached her parents, expressing his intention to marry her. During the conversation, my parents suggested that I should take charge of arranging the marriage. Allegedly, Cariappa insisted on being provided with a flat near our residence.

    She stated that Cariappa used to question whenever she went out with friends. She even alleged that he used to mentally harass her and accused her of having a video of Cariappa doing drugs. She alleged that Cariappa is avoiding her, without breaking up with her. 

    Cariappa has alleged that her behaviour isn't right. She's now coming to the house and making noise, threatening to ruin his cricket future. She's making threats of mental violence, saying she'll spoil his cricket career by posting bad messages about him on social media and even threatening to harm him by spreading derogatory messages. Cariappa claims he's being mentally tortured and harassed in various ways.

