    'Silence is sometimes...': Jasprit Bumrah's cryptic post keeps fans guessing

    Indian cricket sensation Jasprit Bumrah has left fans intrigued with a mysterious Instagram post titled "Silence." As the cricketing world awaits responses from top players on India's Cricket World Cup 2023 defeat.

    Jasprit Bumrah's cryptic instagram post Bumrah's leaves fans guessing osf
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 3:19 PM IST

    Jasprit Bumrah's enigmatic Instagram post, titled "Silence," has created lots of talk on the internet amidst ongoing speculations. The Indian cricket team's disappointment in the Cricket World Cup 2023 has left top players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah grappling with their feelings. Despite their silence on the defeat to Australia in the final, Bumrah added to the intrigue by sharing a cryptic story on Instagram, leaving fans puzzled and concerned.

    Jasprit Bumrah's cryptic instagram post Bumrah's leaves fans guessing osf

    Although Bumrah delivered standout performances during the World Cup, the final against Australia turned out to be a forgettable moment, as Travis Head's century dashed India's hopes of clinching the ODI World Cup after a 12-year gap. Approximately 10 days after the final, Bumrah's Instagram story surfaced, featuring a cryptic message that left fans bewildered, with some speculating its connection to the upcoming IPL 2024 auction.

    Bumrah's Instagram story conveyed, "Silence is sometimes the best answer." Such posts from the cricket star are rare, and the true meaning behind it remains unclear. It might be a response to the social media discussions surrounding his silence on India's World Cup defeat. Nevertheless, fans express their concern over the ambiguity.

    Following the conclusion of India's World Cup campaign, Bumrah was rested for the 5-match T20I series against Australia. In his absence, selectors opted for emerging players like Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, and Avesh Khan. As India's younger players face Australia, uncertainties loom over the future of senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Mohammed Shami in the shortest format of the game.

    Despite not being part of the Australia T20I series, Bumrah's return in upcoming assignments seems certain. Fans anticipate seeing him in action as the Indian team prepares for a Test series in South Africa.

    Also Read: 'My name is VVS Laxman': Ishan Kishan giving wrong answers to right questions goes viral (WATCH)

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 3:43 PM IST
