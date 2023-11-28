Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'My name is VVS Laxman': Ishan Kishan giving wrong answers to right questions goes viral (WATCH)

    In a lighthearted interview, Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan took a playful turn, declaring himself as VVS Laxman and humorously sharing quirky answers.

    'My name is VVS Laxman': Ishan Kishan giving wrong answers to right questions goes viral (WATCH)
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 1:48 PM IST

    In a comical interview, Ishan Kishan, amidst bursts of laughter, playfully declared himself as VVS Laxman and claimed to be 82 years old. Netizens couldn't contain their amusement at his antics. While conversing with Jio Cinema, Ishan disclosed his passion for fitness, emphasising his investment in healthcare and a balanced diet. During the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Ishan Kishan found himself out of Team India's Playing XI following Shubhman Gill's return post-recovery from dengue fever. However, in the ongoing T20 series against Australia, Ishan has capitalised on opportunities, scoring back-to-back half-centuries with an impressive strike rate of 154.93 in the initial two matches, contributing significantly to India's unbeaten streak. In the third T20 international, a crucial face-off between the World Cup 2023 finalists, Ishan aims to maintain his form and secure the series in India's favour with two games to spare.

    Meanwhile, a viral interview showcased Ishan's humorous side as he playfully responded to questions, claiming VVS Laxman's identity, asserting Suryakumar Yadav as a wicketkeeper, and attributing professional Kho Kho skills to Rohit and Virat. His offbeat answers, including associating the ICC World Cup 2023 with Brazil and expressing a love for ice hockey in the gym, left viewers amused and entertained.

    Also Read: 'Feels good to be back': Hardik Pandya rejoices return to Mumbai Indians with throwback video (WATCH)

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 1:48 PM IST
