    IPL 2024: Shubman Gill reveals captaincy plans for Gujarat Titans after donning new role (WATCH)

    Speaking about his new role, Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill shared his feelings in the video, stating that captaining a team in the IPL is a dream come true since his childhood.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 6:51 PM IST

    Gujarat Titans announced on Monday that Shubman Gill would lead the team in the upcoming 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This decision followed Hardik Pandya's surprise move to Mumbai Indians, his initial IPL team. Gill, previously a key player under Pandya's captaincy, played a pivotal role in the Titans' inaugural title victory in 2021.

    With 91 IPL matches under his belt, Shubman Gill boasts an impressive record of 2790 runs at an average of 37.70. His contributions include three centuries and eighteen fifties. In a video shared by Gujarat Titans on social media, the newly appointed captain expressed his excitement for the significant challenge.

    Also read: Ashwin predicts intense bidding showdown between GT and CSK for Shahrukh Khan in IPL 2024 Auction

    Speaking about his new role, Gill shared his feelings in the video, stating that captaining a team in the IPL is a dream come true since his childhood. Acknowledging the responsibilities that come with captaincy, he emphasized the importance of commitment, discipline, hard work, and loyalty. Drawing from his experience playing under great leaders, Gill expressed confidence in applying those learnings to lead the Titans.

    "I think it's gonna take, like, probably till the time we don't play the first match. It's not gonna, you know, quite sink in. It's a great feeling. I mean, I was about seven or eight years old when you know IPL started happening. Obviously, it's a dream for any kid who wants to be a cricketer and wants to play the IPL to be able to captain a team. Then to be able to be that kind of binding factor in this team, it feels amazing," Gill said.

    "I mean, we all know captainship comes, with a lot of things, and commitment is one of them. Discipline is one of them. Discipline is one of them. Hard work is one of them. Loyalty is one of them. And because I think I've played under great leaders and I've learned a lot from them, I think those learnings that I have had from their experience playing under them is gonna help me a lot in this IPL," he added.

    Also read: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head on CSK's radar for IPL 2024 auction

    Gill highlighted the influence of great leaders in the team, including Kane, Rashid Khan, Shami, and others. He anticipates a collaborative and learning-oriented environment, leveraging the experience gained from playing alongside such cricketing stalwarts.

    "We have great leaders in our team, be it Kane or be it Rashid bhai or be it Shami bhai or even, David, even Wriddhi bhai, I think it's gonna be great. And obviously there are gonna be a lot of learnings along the way, which would be my experience as a captain. And I see a lot of people making great memories," Gill added.

    Shubman Gill had a stellar 2022 season with the Gujarat Titans, amassing 890 runs in 17 matches at an impressive average of 59.33. His outstanding performance, including three centuries and four fifties, earned him the Orange Cap as the tournament's top run-scorer. As the captain of Gujarat Titans, Gill looks forward to creating memorable experiences and leading the team to further success in the upcoming IPL season.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 6:51 PM IST
