    Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head on CSK's radar for IPL 2024 auction

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is gearing up for the IPL Auction 2024 with a keen eye on securing Australian cricket stars, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Travis Head.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 8:03 PM IST

    CSK is expressing keen interest in securing Australian players for the upcoming auction in Dubai. The team management, led by Kasi Sir, has specifically highlighted the impressive performances of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Travis Head in the recently concluded World Cup. These Australian players have caught the attention of the CSK franchise, and there are discussions around their potential inclusion in the squad for the upcoming season.

    Kasi Sir, in a recent statement, revealed the franchise's strategic approach to the auction. He emphasized the importance of experienced and proven performers like Cummins, Starc, and Head, who have showcased their skills on the global stage. The management is optimistic about the impact these players can bring to the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

    Furthermore, Kasi Sir added that CSK is not only focusing on international stars but also keeping a close eye on emerging Indian talents. The team is determined to strike a balance between seasoned overseas players and promising young Indian cricketers. This approach aligns with CSK's legacy of nurturing young talent and blending them seamlessly with experienced campaigners.

    The statement hinted at a strategic and comprehensive planning process, indicating that CSK is gearing up for a significant presence in the auction. The use of the phrase "we are gonna cook big guys" suggests that the franchise is planning to make impactful and strategic moves in assembling a formidable squad for the upcoming season.

    As the anticipation builds around the auction, CSK fans are eager to witness the team's selections and the potential additions of key players, both from Australia and India. The team's reputation for strategic decision-making and nurturing talent has created high expectations for another successful campaign in the Indian Premier League.

    Also Read: Glenn Phillips shines with four wickets as New Zealand restricts Bangladesh to 310-9 on Day 1

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 8:03 PM IST
