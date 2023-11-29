Ashwin predicts intense bidding showdown between GT and CSK for Shahrukh Khan in IPL 2024 Auction

With the IPL 2024 auction on the horizon, veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin makes a daring prediction, envisioning a fierce bidding war between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the dynamic Tamil Nadu batter, Shahrukh Khan. Unleashed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the auction, Shahrukh Khan's explosive batting skills have captured the attention of these two franchises, setting the stage for a potentially blockbuster bidding battle.

Shahrukh Khan's IPL journey took an intriguing turn when PBKS acquired him for INR ₹9 crore in the IPL 2022 auction. Despite showcasing his power-hitting abilities with impactful cameos, PBKS decided to release him before the IPL 2024 auction. In the 2023 season, Shahrukh Khan played all 14 games, amassing 156 runs at a striking rate of 165.96. Despite his impressive performances, his release has set the stage for a high-stakes bidding showdown.

Ravichandran Ashwin, offering his insights in a video on his YouTube channel, predicts that Shahrukh Khan could spark a bidding war with a base price of at least ₹12 to ₹13 crore. Ashwin underscores the demand for a power player, especially after Gujarat Titans lost the services of middle-order batter and finisher Hardik Pandya. He comments, "I can definitely see a war between CSK and GT for Shahrukh Khan because Gujarat has just lost middle batter/finisher Hardik, and they need a power player."

Ashwin further suggests that CSK might prioritise Shahrukh Khan over other potential acquisitions, possibly even forgoing the pursuit of Mitchell Starc. This strategic decision could be influenced by CSK's need for a local player or a specific team dynamic. Notably, CSK had expressed interest in acquiring Shahrukh Khan during the mega auction, raising the bid to 8.75 crores before eventually losing out to PBKS at 9 crores.

Also Read: Kane Williamson's spectacular 121 runs propel New Zealand to a formidable score against Bangladesh