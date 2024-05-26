Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's first public appearance after health scare at IPL final

    Bollywood icon and Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan made his first public appearance since recovering from a heat stroke, attending the IPL Final with his family as KKR clinched their 3rd IPL title.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 26, 2024, 10:48 PM IST

    Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan made his first public appearance since recovering from a heat stroke, attending the IPL Final against Sunrisers Hyderabad with his wife Gauri Khan on Sunday. SRK had been hospitalized in Ahmedabad after suffering a heat stroke following KKR's Qualifier 1 match against SRH, but he was discharged after a couple of days. Alongside his wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, SRK attended the match wearing a mask. The entire family was seen celebrating as KKR produced a brilliant display and secured their 3rd IPL title.

    Last Updated May 26, 2024, 10:48 PM IST
