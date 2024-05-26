IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's first public appearance after health scare at IPL final

Bollywood icon and Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan made his first public appearance since recovering from a heat stroke, attending the IPL Final with his family as KKR clinched their 3rd IPL title.

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan made his first public appearance since recovering from a heat stroke, attending the IPL Final against Sunrisers Hyderabad with his wife Gauri Khan on Sunday. SRK had been hospitalized in Ahmedabad after suffering a heat stroke following KKR's Qualifier 1 match against SRH, but he was discharged after a couple of days. Alongside his wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, SRK attended the match wearing a mask. The entire family was seen celebrating as KKR produced a brilliant display and secured their 3rd IPL title.

more to follow...

